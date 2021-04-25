Will also defeat the second wave of Covid-19: Modi





New Delhi, April 25 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the second wave of Covid-19 has shaken the country’s brevity and confidence, but following the advice of doctors and experts, we will be able to defeat it with a collective effort of the government and the people with patience and discipline. Speaking to the nation during the 76th edition of his monthly radio show “Man Ki Baat”, he focused only on the pandemic and said that overcoming this pandemic was the main goal at the moment. “I speak Mann Ki Baat at a time when Corona is testing our patience; it tests the limits of all of us to endure misery. Many of our near and dear have left us untimely. After successfully facing the first wave of Corona, the country was full of enthusiasm, full of self-confidence, but this storm shook the country, ”Modi said. Advising people to get correct information about this pandemic, the prime minister added that if anyone needed information about any apprehension, it should be taken from the correct sources. “You can consult your family doctor or local doctors over the phone. I see that many of our doctors take this responsibility on their own. Many doctors provide information to people through social media. They advise on the phone and on WhatsApp. Many hospitals have websites where information is available… you can also seek advice from doctors. It is commendable, ”he said. Speaking about the importance of the vaccine and calling on people not to be swayed by any rumors about the vaccine, Mr. Modi said people over 45 can benefit from the free vaccine that has been sent to everyone. state governments and at the center. “Now, from May 1, the vaccine will be available to everyone over 18 in the country. Now, the corporate sector, companies will also be able to participate in the vaccine administration program to their employees, ”PM Modi said, adding that the central government free vaccination program would continue. He also called on states to extend the benefit of this free vaccination campaign from the government of India to the maximum number of people in their respective states. Appreciating the tireless efforts of all the medical staff who served the patients day and night, he said, “Along with the doctors and nurses, for the time being, frontline workers like lab technicians and drivers. ambulance also work in a divine way! When an ambulance reaches a patient, the family feels like an angel has visited them in the form of an ambulance driver! The country must know all the services rendered by them. Urging people to get vaccinated and follow Covid guidelines, Mr Modi concluded his speech by saying, ‘I urge you once again to get vaccinated and we also need to be very careful. “Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi” – Get vaccinated and follow all precautions. Never forget this mantra. “ UNI AKS PS1520 / 1616

