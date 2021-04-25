Ahead of the final, President Jokowi is satisfied with the 2021 Menpora Cup

INDOSPORT.COM – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has indeed paid attention to the pre-season tournament of the Menpora Cup 2021. This information was transmitted by the Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora), Zainudin Amali .

Even if he only watched on television, President Jokowi would have been satisfied with the performances of the organizers and the supporters. This is a plus before the Indonesian football competition of Ligue 1 and 2 will be held in July.

“He (Jokowi) really appreciates and thanks PSSI, the organizers and also the football fans all over the country,” said Menpora Zainudin Amali.

The 2021 Menpora Cup left only the final second leg between Persija Jakarta and Persib Bandung tonight, Sunday 25/04/21 at Manahan Stadium, Solo. The Kemayoran Tigers team are currently winning 2-0, thanks to the victory in the first final.

In addition to conveying President Jokowi’s impression, Zainudin Amali was also very pleased with the hard work of the Menpora Cup organizing committee and the support of the supporters.

According to him, all parties have proven their commitment to uphold the original agreement that there are no spectators, no crowds, no surveillance and the implementation of strict health protocols.

“Alhamdulillah, with the application of health protocols that are serious, serious and disciplined, what was worried before, thank God, has not happened. Again, appreciation and thank you,” Zainudin Amali said.