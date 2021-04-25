Istanbul Kanal, the45 km artificial waterway connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Marmara,is probably that of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the most ambitious large-scale infrastructure project since taking office 18 years ago – and also one that will have the most eternal consequences, both globally and nationally.

First unveiled in 2011, Turkey’s “second Bosphorus”, as it is called, did not receive the green light from the Ministry of the Environment until last January. Erdogan justifies the $ 12.6 billion plan to relieve shipping traffic in the Bosphorus Strait. The new waterway will have a capacity of approximately160 ship crossings per day, according to authorities. For comparison, the Suez Canal supports 50 crossings one day, and the Panama Canal, about 50.

But experts say that, if built, the new canal could render obsolete the 1936 Montreaux Convention, which regulates the Dardanelles and Bosphorus Strait.

In addition to granting Turkey full sovereignty over the two straits and ensuring the passage of civilian ships in peacetime, the most important treatylimit military deployments in the Black Sea to 21 days for the states not bordering this body of water, which is effectively dominated by Russia.

President Erdogan said several times that the convention will not apply to the new waterway.In practice, this means that NATO member Turkey will be able to allow all military vessels to enter the Black Sea, including those flying the US flag.

Istanbul’s Kanal, however, only provides an alternative route to the Bosphorus; ships would still have to use the Dardanelles Strait, which connects the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Mediterranean and is covered by the Montreaux Convention. For this reason, it has been widely assumed that Turkey could also withdraw from the Convention altogether, which officials have said. so far refused.

Earlier this month, such speculation led a group of former Turkish admirals topublish a statement warning of the dangers of possible withdrawal.“Montreux allowed Turkey to remain neutral during World War II,” the statement said. “We are against any type of talks and actions that could lead to the opening of Montreux to debate.

The statement produced a political firestorm in Turkey, with Ankara equating it to a “Coup attempt”. Hundreds of civil society organizations, probably all pro-government, filed criminal complaints against the former admirals, and 14 were detained(But published shortly after).

Turkish civil authorities have strained relations with the army, as it has put it on the scenemilitary coups in 1960 and 1980 – and a failed attempt in 2016.

But control of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles strait goes much further into the past.In 1774, with the Treaty of Kk Kaynarjai, the Ottomans banned all foreign ships from sailing the Black Sea, which led Russia to unable to send its Black Sea fleet to Japan in the war of 1904-1905.

In 1841, the Strait of London Convention prohibited non-Turkish warships from entering the strait in peacetime. This treaty was replaced by the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923, which called for the demilitarization of the Dardanelles and several other islands, as well as opened the Aegean Sea for merchant ships.

Then came the Montreaux Convention which, according to the historian Notre Isci in a interview with AlMonitor, “was negotiated as Hitler’s shadow loomed more and more. He achieved what appeared to be an almost impossible balance, alienating neither Russia nor the Allied Powers while ensuring maximum gains for Turkey.

Write for Carnegie Europeabout Pandora’s geopolitical box that the new waterway could open, Marc Pierini says:

If the convention did not apply to the canal, this would in practice amount to canceling it and unilaterally creating a new role (and new rights?) For Turkey in the regulation of maritime traffic between the two seas. Questions abound. Would Turkey set different rules for maritime traffic on the new channel compared to the Bosphorus convention? In the absence of an international authority or treaty, would it be free to open or close transit through the canal to certain flags at its sole discretion?

Environmental impact

There will also be domestic consequences.

Experts say that due to a 50cm level difference between the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Black Sea, the connection will impact both the salinity of the sea and the life of organisms living in both seas. In addition, the channel will pass through the Kkekmece Lagoon, which is an important stopover for migratory birds.

In an interview with The Guardian, Istanbul Secretary of the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects, Cevahir Efe Akelik,mentionned:

The salinity of the Black Sea is lower than that of the Sea of ​​Marmara, and the organic content of the Black Sea is much higher than that of the Sea of ​​Marmara. Some oceanographers say that 30 years later there will be no more oxygen in the Sea of ​​Marmara. It is a truly harmful and dangerous project.

The canal could also pose a threat to Lake Terkos and Sazldere, which supplies Istanbul with drinking water.

Akelik says The Guardianthat “if these reserves are lost, there is no alternative water source on the European side of Istanbul. Instead, the government should pump water from the Sakarya River, deep on the Asian side. “

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem mamolu, is indeed one of the most vocal critics of the canal. In December 2019, hecalled it is “a murder plan”, and has since been to make a campaignagainst.

According to survey resultsby Istanbul City Hall in August 2020, more than 60% of Istanbul residents opposed the construction of the canal.