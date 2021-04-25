Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra dies, PM Modi’s condoles disappear





Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra of the musical group Pandit Rajan Sajan died on Sunday from cardiac arrest after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Rajan Mishra was 70 when he took his last breath at St. Stephen’s Hospital in Delhi, a family member has confirmed. Rajan Mishra was a famous classical singer of “Banaras Gharana” from India. He received the Padma Bhushan in the field of art in 2007. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate his passing and said: “We were extremely saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra ji who left his indelible mark on the world of classical singing. The passing of Mishra ji, who was associated with Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss for the world of art and music. My condolences to him in this hour of sorrow. Om Shanti! “ Rajan Mishra gave his first concert in Sri Lanka in 1978 and after that he has performed in many countries of the world including Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, United States, United Kingdom United, the Netherlands, the USSR, Singapore, Qatar and Bangladesh. Rajan and Sajan Mishra were both brothers and singers in the “khyal style” of Indian classical music. The duo have gained great fame all over the world. Pandit Rajan and Sajan Mishra believed that just as the human body is composed of five elements, the seven notes of “Saregamapadhani” music are composed by the sounds of animals and birds. His proclaimed works include “Bhairav ​​Se Bhairavi Tak”, “Bhaktimala”, “Durgati Nashini Durga”, “Aarti kijai hanuman lala ki”, etc. (ANI) To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

