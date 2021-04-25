Current Covid Conditions Prove Modi Failed As Prime Minister: IMA National Vice President | India News







As the medical fraternity strives to make people understand Covid standards, like social distancing, Prime Minister Modi has not shied away from addressing large political rallies in the state linked to the polls, throwing all standards Covid in the air, “Dr Dahiya said in a statement released on Saturday.

“In 2020, during the first days of Corona in January, when Corona’s first patient was found in India, Prime Minister Modi instead of making arrangements to fight Corona, he preferred to organize the rally of more than ‘a lakh people in Gujarat will host then-US President Donald Trump, “IMA National Vice President recalled, adding:” Now that the second wave of Covid-19 has yet to reach At its peak, the entire health system is down because the PM has taken no action to strengthen it throughout the year. “He also criticized the government for its support

“The scarcity of medical oxygen has become the reason for the death of many patients in all parts of the country against the fact that several oxygen production projects were still pending with the Union government for authorization and qu ‘such an important need has not been taken into account by the Government of Modi,’ said Dr Dahiya.

“As India battles a second wave of Covid and states move towards lockdown, election rallies and the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar appear to have compromised efforts to curb the spread of the infection,” a- he argued.

