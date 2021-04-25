Pakistani government lacks public support in fight against COVID pandemic: report





Writing for The Diplomat magazine, journalist Kunwar Khuldune Shahid said people across the country continue to have reservations and are reluctant to get the vaccine because they fear something will happen to them because of it. “The government provides vaccines and educates, but people do not come to be vaccinated. We have even started a door-to-door service, but people have their own reservations and are reluctant. Only educated people get vaccinated.” Balochistan COVID coordinator Dr Waseem Baig According to Shahid, health experts in Pakistan attribute the reluctance to vaccination to deep-rooted conspiracy theories that vary from the notion of “microchip implantation” to dubbing As more localized vaccinations are part of a Western “anti-Islam” agenda, theories of the spiritual mind, locals have been skeptical of the government’s sincerity when it comes to tackling the virus. Expressing concern at the rapidly escalating COVID-19 situation in the country, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday accused the government of failing to secure vaccines to you. mps. that Prime Minister Imran Khan should account for every rupee in the Coronavirus Relief Fund and asked him to tell the nation what had happened to his so-called Tiger Force which was formed last year to put in implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the country to curb the spread of COVID-19, Dawn reported. The PPP chairman’s statement came a day after Imran Khan announced that the military would be deployed to help police to apply COVID-19 SOPs. “If the vaccination continues at the current rate, only 20% of the Pakistani population will be vaccinated in more than three years,” he said. alleged that the Pakistani people were suffering due to the PTI government’s complete failure to procure the vaccine in a timely manner. Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio rose to over 10% on Sunday, a day after the country reported highest number As many as 5,611 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, while 118 people died from the virus during the same period, ARY News reported.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos