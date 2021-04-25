Boris Johnson: hundreds of vital medical equipment sent to India





As India battles a serious second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the UK on Sunday announced it was sending vital medical equipment, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators to the country. The UK High Commission said here that more than 600 essential medical equipment will be sent to India to support the country in its fight against COVID-19. He said ventilators and oxygen concentrators are expected to leave the UK on Sunday and the first shipment is expected to arrive in Delhi early on Tuesday and more shipments will arrive later this week. “We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a time of deep concern in the fight against COVID-19,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “Vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, is now on its way from the UK to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life caused by this terrible virus,” he told the High Commission. He said the assistance program, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, includes ventilators and oxygen concentrators from excess stocks. “It will be used by the Indian government to provide life-saving medical treatment to those suffering from COVID-19 in India,” he said. The high commission said the support followed a request from India and Prime Minister Johnson’s pledge for the UK to do whatever it can to help the country. “A total of nine air containers loaded with supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators, will be sent to the country this week,” the high commission said. He said the equipment will be crucial to help save the lives of the most vulnerable in India. “Oxygen concentrators, for example, can extract oxygen from the air into the atmosphere so that it can be delivered to patients, relieving the oxygen systems in hospitals and allowing the delivery of oxygen. oxygen in situations where hospital oxygen supplies are depleted, ”It said.







