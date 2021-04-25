Colorado’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates are in pro-Trump areas: state data | Premium





The latest COVID-19 vaccination rates confirm what many suspected to be the case: Trump voters appear to be getting less vaccinated.

Immunization data by postal code, provided to The Gazette by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, combined with data on the results of the 2020 constituency-level election maintained by the Colorado Secretary of State , show that in regions where former President Donald Trump received the majority of votes in 2020, around 35% of the population is partially or fully vaccinated.

In areas won by President Joe Biden, that figure is around 45%.

The difference in vaccination rates is even greater in areas that lean strongly one way or the other. For areas that have backed Trump over 75% support, less than a quarter of people have been partially or fully vaccinated, but more than half of people in areas where Biden had more than 75% support are partially or fully vaccinated.

The biggest difference is in the number of partially vaccinated Coloradans, that is, those who have received their first vaccine in the past few weeks, since vaccinations became available to all adults.

The number of Coloradans who have received a first vaccination has also fallen over the past two weeks.

Eric France, the chief medical officer of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, told a press conference on April 22 that demand for vaccines had changed.

Were starting to enter a new phase, out of strong demand from people who really want it fast, in a group that was perhaps hesitant or wanted to wait, France said.

Colorado National Guard Chief Brigadier General Scott M. Sherman said the recent Johnson & Johnson immunization hiatus likely had an effect on vaccine reluctance, possibly causing part of the reduction in the new first doses administered.

This trend comes as no surprise to Robert J. Blendon, Richard L. Menschel Professor of Public Health and Emeritus Professor of Health Policy and Policy Analysis at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

In a virtual forum earlier this month, Blendon and other panelists hosted by the Forum at his Harvard school, along with POLITICO and the Commonwealth Fund, said the country’s deep political divide has ramifications for practical science and medicine, such as vaccination rates.

Democrats trust medical scientists much more than Republicans, Blendon said. You go from President Trump, who has avoided being seen with medical scientists, to President Biden saying everyday I’m surrounded by medical scientists and they’re going to make these decisions. There is a totally different point of view among the parties on this issue.

Republican aversion to government intervention, in general, likely also had a cumulative effect, the panelists said.

Journalist Breeanna Jent contributed to this article.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos