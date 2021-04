Turkish forces attack PKK targets in northern Iraq | News from the Kurds

The Defense Ministry said Turkey had carried out a new air and ground operation against Kurdish fighters in the region.

The Turkish army has struck Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq in a new ground and air offensive. Commando forces landed in Iraq’s Metina region from helicopters as fighter jets bombarded Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) targets, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday. The heroic commandos of the heroic Turkish armed forces are located in northern Iraq, the ministry said in a tweet, without specifying how many soldiers were involved in the operation. Turkish television showed footage of paratroopers jumping from helicopters and camouflaged soldiers firing assault weapons. In a televised speech, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the operation began on Friday and involved special forces backed by drones and attack helicopters. The PKK, classified as a terrorist group by Turkey and much of the international community, has used the mountains of northern Iraq as a springboard in its decades-long rebellion against the Turkish state. The Turkish army regularly carries out cross-border operations and air attacks against PKK bases in northern Iraq. Operation Claw-Lightning President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dubbed the latest offensive operation Claw-Lightning. Speaking to the command center via video link, Erdogan said the offensive was designed to completely end the presence of the terrorist threat along our southern borders. There is no place for the separatist terrorist group in the future of Turkey, Iraq or Syria, Erdogan said in reference to Kurdish fighters. We will continue to fight until we eradicate these murderous gangs that cause nothing but tears and destruction. In February, Turkey launched Operation Claw-Eagle 2 against PKK rebels locked up in the Dohuk region of northern Iraq. This raid sparked controversy because it aimed in part to rescue 12 Turkish soldiers and an Iraqi held captive by the PKK in a cave. Turkey accused the PKK of executing the 13 men before they could be released, and Erdogan was attacked by opposition parties in parliament. The February raid also created problems in Turkey’s relations with Iran, which now has a strong political and military presence in Iraq, and which treats Erdogans regional campaigns with suspicion. The Iranian ambassador warned in February that Turkish forces should not pose a threat or violate Iraqi soil, prompting Ankara and Tehran to summon other ambassadors each time. Clashes between the Turkish army and Kurdish fighters have reportedly killed tens of thousands of people since 1984.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos