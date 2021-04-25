A lost Indonesian submarine has cast darkness on the seabed near Bali. All crew members are dead iROZHLAS





A little darkness appeared on the seabed near the wreck of the island of Bali pulled by Indonesian submarines, the only 53 crews died. It was announced by the military on Sunday. Nelnk tbu nmonictva said the machine broke into three pieces. Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his condolences to the families of Havri.





Jakarta

16:47 April 25, 2021

Share on Facebook









Share on twitter





Sdlet on LinkedIn





To print







Copy url address









Zkrcen address











Copy to clipboard











Zavt









Indonsk ponorka KRI Nanggala-402 nkolik dn ped havri. | Source: Reuters We obtained a submarine from the image, on which we identified three submarines, including the stern rudder, anchors and external pressure hull, Indonesian Army Hadi Tjahjanto said. Based on this genuine evidence, we can state that KRI Nanggala-402 sank and the entire crew is dead, he added.

Indonsie ptr po ponorce s 53 lidmi, kter zmizela u Bali. Podala o pomoc Austrlii a Singapur

st lnek





Ponorka zmizela v ter bhem nmonho cvien pobl ostrova Bali. Nadje na zchranu posdky byly miziv u v sobotu rno, kdy v plavidle podle odhad doly zsoby vzduchu. f indonskho nmonictva Yudo Margono navc uvedl, e ponorka se nachz zhruba 850 metr pod hladinou moe, co je vt hloubka, ne na kterou byla zkonstruovna. Ponorka byla podle armdy schopn vydret tlak vody zhruba do 500 metr. Armda v sobotu oznmila, e zchrani nali pedmty, o kterch se domnvaj, e pochzej z poheovan ponorky. Na hladin moe v mstech, kde se naposledy pohybovala, plavala napklad st torpdovho systmu nebo lhve s olejem urenm zejm na promazvn periskopu. Ponorka KRI Nanggala-402 byla vyrobena ped 44 lety a odbornci v poslednch dnech stle astji upozorovali, e jej konstrukce se mohla zhroutit, pokud se ocitla ve vt hloubce. Spekuluje se, e havrii mohla zpsobit porucha napjen znemoujc posdce manvrovat. Do indonsk zchrann operace se zapojily i Spojen stty, Austrlie, Singapur, Malajsie a Indie. TK

Sdlet na Facebooku









Sdlet na Twitteru





Sdlet na LinkedIn





Tisknout







Koprovat url adresu









Zkrcen adresa











Koprovat do schrnky











Zavt

















What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos