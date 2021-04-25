Modi government allows vaccine makers to cash in on Rs 1.11 lakh crore: Congress





New Delhi : Congress Secretary General and Chief Spokesman Randeep Surjewala said the government had abdicated its responsibility to provide free vaccines to the country’s poor and young people. “How can we allow such a profit from vaccines? Why is the Modi government complicit in this profit in times of pandemic? Prime Minister Narendra Modi must respond,” he told reporters at a conference virtual press. He said that vaccine development and mass immunization are not public relations events or exercises, but are important milestones in the service of people and that immunization is an important public service can never be a business opportunity. for profit at the expense of people. The Congress leader claimed that the Modi government introduced “the most discriminatory and callous vaccination policy” in the world. “The Modi government is guilty of allowing brazen profits from vaccination. The Modi government is also guilty of abdicating its responsibility and abandoning young people in India between the ages of 18 and 45,” he said. he assures. Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India will be administered at Rs 400 per dose in States and Rs 600 per dose in private hospitals, while Bharat Biotechs Covaxin will cost Rs 600 per dose for States and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals. Based on the prices offered by the vaccine manufacturers, Surjewala claimed that SII and Bharat Biotech would make 35,350 crore rupees and 75,750 crore rupees respectively. He came to the conclusion after assuming that 50% of the 101 million people aged 18 to 45 were served by SII and Bharat Biotech, and estimated that half of them would buy their own vaccines and another half would be served. by states. “The population under 45 is 101 crores. To vaccinate them, we need 202 crore of doses and the cost of these will have to be borne by the states or the individuals themselves, he said. “On this basis and assuming states will provide 50% vaccination and individuals will bear 50% of the cost of vaccination, the profit for the two vaccine manufacturers – Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech – will be Rs 1,11,100 crore, “he said.







