Republican lawmaker says vaccine comments from GOP Senator Ron Johnson ‘hurt’ target





Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito said on Sunday that the recent downplay by fellow GOP Senator Ron Johnson of the need for all adults to be vaccinated against Covid-19 “has hampered” efforts to achieve widespread inoculation .

“Well, I really think comments like that hurt,” Capito, RW.Va., told CNN’s “State of the Union”. “I believe that we all need to be confident, that we not only need to protect ourselves, but also our communities and our neighbors. We need to get vaccinated.”

Speaking to a Tory radio host on Friday, Johnson, R-Wisconsin, expressed concern that the vaccines have not gone through the government review process that has gone on for years, although experts health officials say shortcuts have not been made and vaccines are safe. He also said only “really vulnerable” Americans should receive the vaccines.

“So if you have a vaccine, honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?” Johnson, who contracted the virus last year, told host Vicki McKenna. “I mean, what’s that for you? You’ve got a vaccine and, you know, science tells you it’s very, very effective. ‘make sure everyone gets the vaccine? “

Johnson’s comments come as public health officials nationally and internationally urge vaccination to help stop the spread of the virus. Democrats and Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have urged Americans to get vaccinated.

Johnson’s remarks come as Tories and Trump supporters remain among the populations most reluctant to immunize. A CBS News / YouGov poll released on Sunday found that 51% of Republicans have already been vaccinated or say they will be vaccinated. Meanwhile, 19% say they could get the shot while 30% say they won’t.

“I wouldn’t say only Republicans are hesitant,” Capito said. “I think there are some people who are not sure. And when we saw what happened last week with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it really makes people shudder who may have been waiting.”

The United States on Friday announced it would resume use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine after an 11-day hiatus to investigate extremely rare but serious blood clots, with an advisory group from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voting to recommend that the break be lifted. .

“I disagree with my fellow senator,” Capito said. “I think we need to move forward. West Virginia has done a great job in this area, but we’re starting to see that we have more vaccines than we have from people who are willing to move on. ‘before.”

“So, I try to do everything I can to say, for sure, it’s reliable, and it’s really about you and your neighbor,” she continued, “And this ‘is what we need to take into consideration. “

Currently, more than 225 million doses have been administered, allowing at least 138 million Americans to have received at least one injection and millions to have received two doses, according to an NBC News tracker based on the data. of the CDC. But the seven-day daily immunization average has fallen in recent days after peaking at more than 3.3 million earlier this month.

Responding to Johnson’s comments in an interview with ABC “This Week,” Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said the senator’s comments were absurd.

“Well, the point is, of the people who have been infected in this country now and who have died, if you look at the numbers, there have been about 570,000 Americans who have died,” he said. “We have a very effective, very effective vaccine that is really, very, very safe.”

“This is the reason you want everyone to get vaccinated, so I don’t understand the argument. If I get the shot, George, and I’m protected, you, George, don’t have to get the shot, ”he continued. “It does not mean anything.”

