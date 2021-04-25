Asean sees Myanmar issue as ‘family issue’





Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations had spoken of the situation in Myanmar as if it were a “family problem. “. “Then, one after another, the leaders spoke with equal frankness about the concern of the ASEAN family. It felt like a close family reunion over a family issue, ”Locsin said on his Twitter. Locsin made the statement after attending the ASEAN Special Summit on Myanmar in Jakarta over the weekend on behalf of President Rodrigo Duterte, who was unable to attend due to security concerns. Burmese junta leader Min Aung Hlaing attended the summit. The country’s top diplomat recalled that the discussion on the Myanmar issue had started with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen who spoke of “his personal experience in the struggle for power in post-Pol Pot Cambodia”. Pol Pot was a revolutionary leader who ruled Cambodia as Prime Minister between 1975 and 1979. Internationally, he had been denounced for his role in the Cambodian genocide as the leader of the Khmer Rouge responsible for the murder of two million of people. “The most frank exchange of views between the main leaders of Southeast Asia, starting with Hun Sen speaking about his personal experience in the struggle for power in post-Pol Pot Cambodia. He put his notes aside and talked about his life. Superb. Then one after the other. . . Locsin said. “Spoke with the same frankness about the concerns of the ASEAN family. It was like a close family reunion on a family issue. So privileged to have been there. I spoke for the president and I hope I made him proud. They are his personal friends. The summit was organized by the 10 members of ASEAN to reach a common position on the crisis in Myanmar, which began in early February after the military toppled the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. It sparked a popular revolt followed by a violent crackdown on demonstrations and civilians that left 738 dead by security forces. ASEAN leaders called on the Myanmar military to restore democracy and stop committing acts of violence against its citizens. “The first pledge requested is that the Burmese army cease resorting to violence and that all parties present at the same time must abstain so that tensions can be reduced,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Saturday. “The violence must end and democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be restored,” Widodo added. you, general, ”Locsin said. Duterte was not the only head of state who did not attend the summit. prevent member states from meddling in the internal affairs of other members. The Philippines has also not adhered to the earlier UN Human Rights Council resolution calling for the release of the country’s civilian leader, Suu Kyi. The country argued that the Myanmar crisis must be resolved at the national level. The summit came after the European Union imposed severe sanctions on Myanmar under military control.

DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this website are in no way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are the opinions of the readers of manilastandard.net exercising their right to free speech and do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or point of view of manilastandard.net. While reserving the right to remove comments deemed offensive, indecent, or inconsistent with Manila Standard’s editorial standards, Manila Standard cannot be held responsible for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos