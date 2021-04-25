The Talkative Rat and the Lockdown Leak: Everything You Need to Know Boris Johnson

The political fallout from Dominic Cummings’ latest incendiary blog post, which was called a nuclear dom in Westminster, caused immediate tremors and will likely lead to aftershocks for weeks to come.

Months after being ousted from Downing Street, Boris Johnsons, once a senior adviser and trusted ally, has turned on him in a blame game for the leaks.

The final straw appears to have been an exchange of texts between the Prime Minister and entrepreneur James Dyson, in which the Prime Minister promised to settle a tax problem. The most explosive row, however, centers around who leaked information about England’s second national lockout, dubbed the search for the talkative rat.

What happened?

Various newspapers, including the Times, the Daily Mail and the Sun reported on October 30 last year that the government was planning to announce a nationwide lockdown.

Having denied for months that another lockdown would be needed and after resisting calls from Labors for a breaker in England like the one introduced by the Welsh government, Downing Street seemed caught off guard when the news emerged.

A Whitehall investigation was ordered, but more than six months later no culprit has been publicly identified. Asked several times to take stock of the investigation, a spokesperson for No.10 simply said he had no new information to offer.

Who in the frame?

According to a coordinated briefing to three Conservative-friendly newspapers by No.10 sources on Friday, Johnson believes Cummings has engaged in systematic leaks.

Downing Street has not denied the information and some have speculated that a more pro-authoritarian Cummings leaked the news to prompt Johnson to take action. But after the direct attacks on him earlier this week, Cummings came out swinging to defend his reputation and pointed the blame on another No 10 staff member.

Cummings said in his blog on Friday that a meeting was held last year with him, Johnson, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and No.10 communications chief Lee Cain about the investigation. Cummings claimed Case exonerated him and Cain, and said all of the evidence definitely led to a man called Henry Newman, a special adviser who moved from Michael Goves’ office to No 10 and is a close personal friend. of Carrie Symonds, the prime ministers’ fiancee. .

Cummings alleged that Johnson was very upset and told him that if Newman was confirmed to be a talkative rat he would have to fire him, which would cause me very serious problems with Carrie, so the PM suggested that the investigation into the leaks be canceled. Johnson has since dismissed the claim and sources No 10 deny Newman was the elusive one.

Will we know one day?

The investigation may not lead to a final verdict on the identity of the fugitives. A cabinet minister, Liz Truss, said the investigation was still ongoing.

The Sunday Times reported that MI5 said it was roped up to help break through and so far found someone who had sent a WhatsApp message from the cabinet room around 6 p.m. the day after the meeting. during which the lockdown was discussed. . In attendance, they said, were Johnson, Cummings, Cain, an anonymous political aide and two officials.

WWhat other leaks have raised suspicion?

A separate investigation has been opened into how the texts between Johnson and Dyson fell into the hands of the BBC.

The Daily Mail also revealed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Johnson in a text message that relations between the UK and Saudi Arabia would be damaged if the UK government did not step in to correct the situation. Premier Leagues decision not to allow a 300m takeover of Newcastle. United last year.

It was also revealed this year that a massive redecoration had taken place of the Downing Street apartment where Johnson lives with Symonds and their son, Wilfred, which is believed to have cost as much as $ 200,000. The issue has caused particular embarrassment due to another email leak from a Tory donor and peer, Lord Brownlow, to Tory Co-Chair Ben Elliot, who confirmed a payment of 58,000 to the party to cover payments the party has already made for the renovations.

What do all these leaks tell us?

While Cummings’ departure from Downing Street and the arrival of a new Chief of Staff were aimed at professionalizing operations, it appears that the old turf wars are still fought at No.10 between sympathizers of Symonds and by Cummings.

Leaks are damaging, but the Conservatives are way ahead in the polls. Labor is hoping its attacks on alleged cronyism and sordidness start to penetrate further and not be limited to Johnson but others around him, including ministers who may be considering running for the replace when the time comes.

The answers to some questions are still unknown. Did the cabinet secretary really exonerate Cummings for his leak and instead blame Newman? Has the Prime Minister loaned money to pay for Downing Street renovations, to cover up an original plan for the party to pay for them? And who is responsible for the leaks causing such a headache for No 10?

Cummings is expected to appear before a select committee next month and has promised to answer questions on any of those issues in Parliament for as long as MPs wish. We may not have to wait much longer for answers.