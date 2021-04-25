History and statistics of the stadium Narendra Modi

After a cheering victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will kick off their Ahmedabad stage of the 2021 IPL against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Narendra Modi Stadium.
The Kings made perfect use of the conditions at MA Chidambaram Stadium in their game against MI. The KL Rahul-led squad will aim to do the same when they take the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium.
This venue hosted two test matches between India and England this year, where the spinners ruled the roost. However, the batsmen dominated the bowlers in the next 5-game T20I series.
A new wicket should be offered for this contest between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings. Ahead of the very first IPL game at Narendra Modi Stadium, here are some important numbers you need to know about previous T20Is played here.
T20I matches played: 5
Matches won by teams at bat first: 2
Matches Won by Second Batting Teams: 3
Best score in the 1st round: 224/2 – India vs England, 2021
Lowest score in 1st round: 124/7 – India vs England, 2021
Most successful chase race: 166/3 – India vs England, 2021
Average score of the 1st rounds: 171
KL Rahul has questionable record at Narendra Modi stadium
Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul played four games at Narendra Modi Stadium during the T20I series in England. The right-handed batsman struggled to start as he scored just 15 points at a hit rate of 48.38.
Rahul’s Punjab teammate Chris Jordan has scalped four wickets for England in the five T20Is against India. Meanwhile, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has completed 33 races in three rounds of this series. His strike rate was 110, while his highest score was 28.
It will be interesting to see how other players from both teams perform in this iconic cricket venue.
Posted on April 25, 2021 11:40 PM CET
