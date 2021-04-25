Don’t hold your breath for a Cyprus deal

The fenced area of ​​Varosha, restricted by the Turkish army, is seen from the checkpoint in Dherynia, Cyprus. (Reuters)

An informal meeting is due to be held this week in Geneva to determine where we stand on the potential solution to the Cyprus issue. It will be held from Tuesday to Thursday on a 5 + 1 basis, with the participation of Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots as the main stakeholders, as well as the three Guarantor States, Turkey, the United Kingdom and Greece and the Secretary General of ONU.

Turkish Cypriots will travel to Geneva with the strong support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. After Ersin Tatar’s election to the presidency of Northern Cyprus in recent years, the positions of the Turkish Cypriots and mainland Turkey have come closer.

Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan drew up in 2004 a plan for the solution of the Cyprus issue. It was the most comprehensive plan prepared to date, comprising approximately 9,000 pages with appendices, attachments, maps and background documents. The EU urged Erdogan to use his influence over the Turkish Cypriots to persuade them to vote in favor of the Annan plan. Opposition parties in Turkey were against the plan because they believed it favored the Greek Cypriots. However, Erdogan turned a deaf ear to such criticism and decided to encourage Turkish Cypriots to support them.

After several rounds of negotiations, the finishes were finalized on March 24, 2004 at the Swiss resort of Buergenstock. The following month, the plan was submitted to simultaneous referendums in both parts of Cyprus. On the eve of the referendum, Greek Cypriot President Tassos Papadopoulos pleaded with his electorate not to vote in favor of the plan he approved in Buergenstock. The Greek part of the island rejected the plan, 76% voting against, while the north voted 64%.

Ironically, the EU admitted Cyprus as a full member a few days later, while leaving out Turkish Cypriots who had voted in accordance with the EU’s wishes. This result became the turning point in the Erdogan attitude towards the EU. He felt cheated by the block.

There are two aspects of the Cyprus question which could come to the fore in Geneva. Under the 1960 London and Zurich Agreements which founded the Republic of Cyprus, the constitution recognizes the Turkish and Greek Cypriots as two politically equal partners of the state. The Greek Cypriots now want to create a bicommunal, bional federal republic and reduce the Turkish community to a mere minority.

The main bone of contention will probably be the question of two states versus a federal structure. Yasar Yakis

President Tatar is opposed to this and is strongly supported by Erdogan. They support a two-state solution. The main bone of contention will probably be the question of two states versus a federal structure. There are several examples of the successful coexistence of two states on the same island; some are nations of the same faith, but the two Cypriot communities have different religions.

The Geneva meeting is designated as an informal meeting. No substantive negotiations should take place. It will likely be a stocktaking exercise to determine in which direction negotiations will proceed. One thing seems certain: As long as the Tatar-Erdogan cooperation continues, the Turkish side will try to put aside the federal solution for Cyprus and focus as much as possible on a two-state solution. This must be seen as a major paradigm shift in the Cypriot negotiations.

The second critical issue that can be raised in Geneva is that of Varosha. This seaside resort was once the most attractive tourist destination in Cyprus, but it was declared a military zone by the Turkish Cypriot authorities in 1974 and has since been deserted. There is a UN Security Council resolution which considers inadmissible any attempt to colonize the region by people other than its last Greek Cypriot inhabitants. Tatar said when he was prime minister that he would open the beach to the public and Erdogan said Turkey fully supports the move. If this issue is on the agenda in Geneva, the Turkish Cypriot side could repeat its already stated position that the area falls under Turkish Cypriot sovereignty, that the real estate belongs to a pious Ottoman foundation and that Cyprus can rent it. if she wishes. .

With a decrease in support for the Erdogan government, it would be difficult to accept a solution to the Cyprus problem that would be seen as a failure by the electorate of mainland Turkey.

The Geneva meeting will also be clouded by the unfriendly atmosphere that prevailed during the press conference held after the Turkish and Greek foreign ministers’ meeting last week in Ankara.

This background suggests that a miracle cannot be expected during this week’s meeting in Geneva.

Yasar Yakis is a former Turkish Foreign Minister and a founding member of the ruling AK Party. Twitter: @yakis_yasar

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the editors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News