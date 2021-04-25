TRS’s Kavitha urges PM Modi









ANI |

Update: Apr 25, 2021 11:11 PM IS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all citizens of the country.

“Dear Modi Ji, several states have come forward to provide free vaccines to their people. The central government should do the same PAN-India. Now is the time to show the spirit of nationalism,” Kavitha tweeted.

Several states including Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have announced free vaccination “> vaccination against COVID-19 for all their citizens.

On April 19, the Center announced a “liberalized” policy, making all people over 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1. It has also enabled state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

According to the central government, manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines will be free to supply 50% doses to state governments and on the open market, for which they will need to pre-declare the price by May 1. India had launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign “> on January 16 with two vaccines – Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

Notably, Bharat Biotech announced on Saturday that Covaxin, the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, will be available to state governments at Rs 600 per dose and private hospitals at Rs 1,200 per dose.

Previously, the Serum Institute of India (SII) had set prices for the Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

India has started its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign to vaccinate people over 60 and over 45 with coronavirus comorbidities from March 1. Since April 1, all people over 45 have been allowed to be vaccinated.

In the next phase starting May 1, anyone over the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the shot. (ANI)







