



A new CBS News / YouGov poll showed more than half of Trump supporters agreed with Derek Chauvin’s conviction. Chauvin was convicted of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. Among all respondents, 75% felt that the jury had made the right decision in condemning Chauvin. See more stories on the Insider business page.

More than half of former President Donald Trump’s supporters have approved the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, according to a new CBS News / YouGov poll.

In the poll, 49% of respondents who backed Trump in 2020 disagreed with the guilty verdict, while a slim majority of Trump voters, 51%, agreed with the jury’s decision.

Among voters who backed President Joe Biden in 2020, 94% supported the guilty verdict, compared with 6% who disagreed with the conviction.

Among all Republicans, 54% agreed with the decision, while 46% felt the guilty verdict was wrong.

Democratic respondents overwhelmingly supported the guilty verdict, 90% felt the conviction was the right decision, while 10% disagreed with the jury’s decision.

Seventy-five percent of independent respondents agreed with the verdict, while 25% disagreed.

Of all respondents, 75% said the jury made the right decision in condemning Chauvin, while 25% disagreed with the decision.

Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter after Floyd’s death, faces up to 40 years in prison.

The case revived the police state in the United States and led to racial recognition among many elements of American society, from the United States government and boards of directors to public schools and local municipalities.

The Black Lives Matter movement, which has been a major force for civil rights in recent years, has become even more prominent in public discourse.

Biden, who offered his spiritual support to the Floyd family, received a 60% favorability rating for his handling of the issues surrounding Floyd’s murder.

“We can’t leave this moment or look away, thinking our job is done,” Biden said after Chauvin’s conviction. “We have to watch it like we did for those 9 minutes and 29 seconds. We have to listen.” I can not breathe. I can not breathe. “These are George Floyd’s last words. We cannot let those words die with him. We have to keep hearing those words.”

The CBS News poll was conducted by YouGov with 2,527 respondents who were polled from April 21 to April 24.

