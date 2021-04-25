Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton ‘bent’ by male assistants





BORIS Johnson’s press secretary Allegra Stratton has been “sidelined” from the key role by male assistants, according to a report in a Sunday newspaper.

The former BBC and ITV reporter was appointed to a high-level post in October last year, taking the £ 125,000 a year after the following month. She was expected to lead the daily No 10 televised press briefings.

But his live press conferences, which were to be similar to the format used by the White House in the United States and take place at a new, specially designed £ 2.6million press center at 9 Downing Street, did not come to fruition. never materialized. Last week, in what was widely seen as a demotion, it emerged that Stratton, 41, was being sidelined as the Prime Minister’s press secretary to lead the communications team for COP26, the conference of United Nations on Climate Change which was due to take place in Glasgow in November. It was reported that while she would put a positive spin on the new post – based at No.9 with Alok Sharma, the minister responsible for the conference – she was bitterly disappointed with the move. READ MORE: Boris Johnson’s aide won’t say if PM regrets ‘sexist language’ “Losing the role of Downing Street is the first setback of his career,” according to a Westminster insider. “She took it very hard.” Today, according to a Sunday Times report, Stratton was forced out of this prestigious role by anonymous male colleagues. The newspaper said: “Allegra Stratton has been dismissed from her press secretary post by male assistants and is now a spokesperson for the COP26 climate change conference. Her regularly scheduled live television briefings have been abandoned. ” Earlier last year, Stratton, who is a friend of Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds, left journalism to become director of strategic communications for Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Johnson was reportedly impressed with Sunak’s media profile and believed Stratton’s advice could help him get his point across and improve his popularity. Responding to a National investigation that Stratton “got sold out by male aides,” a spokesperson for No 10 said: “This government is fully focused on fighting the coronavirus, distributing vaccines and rebuilding for the better. ” The Stratton revelations come as a crisis engulfs Downing Street, which relate to claims of sleaze and government jurisdiction made by Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos