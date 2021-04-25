Lindsey Graham calls Biden a ‘very destabilizing president’ who wants to ‘regulate bankrupt America’





Senator Graham has criticized President Biden’s first months in office, calling him a “destabilizing” leader.

“Economically, it’s throwing a wet blanket on the recovery,” Graham said of Biden.

The conservative senator also ridiculed the president as “a disaster on foreign police . “ GOP Sen. Lindsey graham from South Carolina Sunday President Joe Biden , accusing him of being a “destabilizing” leader during his first 100 days in office. In an interview On “Fox News Sunday,” Graham told host Chris Wallace that Biden started his presidency by moving away from the tone of his successful presidential campaign for 2020. “During the campaign he made us all believe that Joe Biden would be the moderate choice… that bypassing was a headless idea,” Graham said. “All of a sudden we have a commission to change the structure of the Supreme Court. Make DC a state … I think it’s a very radical idea that will change the makeup of the US Senate.” He added: “AOC [Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York] said his first 100 days exceeded his expectations. That’s all you need to know. ” Graham quickly incorporated Biden’s overall performance. “I think he’s been a very destabilizing president,” Graham said. “And economically, he’s throwing a wet cover over the recovery, wanting to raise taxes in a big way and regulate essentially bankrupt America, so I’m not too impressed with the first 100 days.” Publicity Biden supports increase the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% to fund its $ 2 trillion infrastructure bill, but it is open to negotiations with GOP lawmakers. Read more: This millennial GOP congressman voted to impeach Trump. Now he’s trying to save his group from falling off a cliff.

The conservative senator then mocked the president as “a disaster on foreign policy”. “The border is in chaos, the Iranians are off the map, he is opening negotiations with the Iranian regime and they have done nothing to change,” he said. “Afghanistan is going to collapse. Russia and China are already pushing it through, so I’m very worried.” Republicans have critical the Biden administration’s immigration policies, including their approach to housing unaccompanied minors who have fled to the US-Mexico border in recent months. Conservatives also questioned Biden’s schedule withdraw troops from Afghanistan, as well as its long-term approach to dealing with presidents Vladimir Poutine from Russia and Xi Jinping from China. As Biden nears his 100th day in office, a new Fox News poll shows Biden with 54% job approval rating , while 43% disapproved of the president’s performance. Graham said he fell into the latter category. “I like Joe Biden, but I’m in the 43 percent,” he said.

