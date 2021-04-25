Politics
US to provide vaccine components and medical supplies as India battles COVID-19 peak
WILMINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will immediately send raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines, medical supplies and protective gear to help India respond to a massive increase in coronavirus infections, the President said on Sunday American Joe Biden.
Just as India sent aid to the United States when our hospitals were under pressure at the start of the pandemic, we are determined to help India when needed, Biden said on Twitter after the White House said announced a list of measures.
National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said U.S. officials are working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies to help India make the Covishield vaccine and care for millions of people. ‘Indians sick and dying. The United States will also send therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits and ventilators.
Washington was under increasing pressure to help India, the world’s largest democracy, after Britain, France and Germany pledged to help this weekend.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to get vaccinated and exercise caution as the country has set a world record for new COVID-19 infections in a single day. (Global cases and deaths graph) tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi
The United States was also looking for options to supply India with oxygen production and related supplies, Horne said.
U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, Democratic Vice Chairman of the Congressional India Caucus, welcomed the announcement but urged Biden to go further and give India and the United States doses of unused COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc.
Let’s use the US military and get as many oxygen and doses of AstraZeneca to India as possible, he said.
America’s top infectious disease official Dr Anthony Fauci told ABC News on Sunday that such a move was certainly going to be actively considered.
The AstraZenecas vaccine is not yet approved in the United States, which has stockpiled millions of doses, and top U.S. health officials have said they have enough doses of versions approved by three other drugmakers to inoculate all Americans. in the coming weeks. The country’s main business lobby group has also pushed the administration to send AstraZenecas vials to countries struggling with an increase in cases.
The White House has not commented on the possibility of delivering doses of AstraZeneca to India.
Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said the commitment of senior officials in Biden’s administration reflected a welcome seriousness in resolving the crisis in India, but details were lacking.
He said the message around any ready doses of AstraZeneca should be carefully crafted to avoid the impression that Washington is getting rid of something it doesn’t want.
Senior U.S. officials have expressed concern that new variants of the virus emerging in India could undermine progress in the United States in fighting the pandemic.
The new wave of infections is also threatening the economic recovery of India, the world’s sixth-largest economy.
Horne said the United States will send a team of experts to work with India from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Agency for International Development.
In addition to immediate aid, the US Development Finance Corporation will fund a substantial expansion of the manufacturing capacity of Indian vaccine maker Biological E Ltd, or BioE, enabling the company to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID vaccines. -19 by the end of 2022.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Wilmington; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice and Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Daniel Wallis
