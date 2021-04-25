Iran says US must lift 1,500 sanctions to settle deal





The United States must remove the designations of sanctions for some 1,500 people as part of efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with the agency ICANA official press release.

Araghchi did not give more details, but Sunday’s comments are in line with Iran’s demands that the United States both lift the sanctions it reimposed on the Islamic Republic after President Donald Trump abandoned the landmark deal and hundreds of additional sanctions added by his administration.

Diplomats will meet in Vienna for a third week in a row from Monday to try to salvage Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers as time is running out for an interim surveillance deal between Tehran and United Nations inspectors at the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Araghchi’s comments follow a meeting he had with the majority Iranian parliament over the progress of the talks. Many lawmakers oppose President Hassan Rouhani’s efforts to resurrect the deal and have tried to influence the negotiations. Arghchi did not comment on the outcome of this meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, the head of the House National Security Committee, Mojtaba Zolnour, said he was leading efforts to prevent the reinstatement of the nuclear deal without full parliamentary approval and said lawmakers must be present at meetings in Vienna, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The European Union will chair talks in Vienna, where envoys attempt to synchronize the return of the United States and Iran’s compliance with the 2015 accord. After Trump abandoned the deal and unilaterally imposed punitive sanctions in Iran, the government of Tehran has increased its nuclear capacity and its production of enriched uranium.

Araghchi said the sequence of the United States returning to the agreement and returning Iran to full compliance with its terms, which is the subject of crucial multilateral negotiations involving the two countries in Vienna in the coming week. , will not involve a “step by step” format. and will comply with the requirements of the Islamic Republic.

