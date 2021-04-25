Many Americans say border security is worse under Biden





Three times as many Americans say US-Mexico border security is worse under President Biden than it was under Donald Trump – while the commander-in-chief has the third lowest approval rating for a president in his first 100 days in office, according to a pair of polls released on Sunday

A Fox News poll found that about 45% of Americans said they agree the situation on the southern border is worse than it was two years ago. Thirty-three percent said it was about the same, while 15 percent think it’s better.

The assessment stands in stark contrast to when the same poll in 2018 found that only 15% of Americans said they believed border security had worsened under Trump compared to two years earlier.

The latest poll polled around 1,000 registered voters between April 18 and April 21.

About 38% said they strongly believed that the increase in the number of migrants attempting to cross the border illegally was due to Biden being president. Another 39 percent said Bidens’ presidency is largely or somewhat to blame, while only 15 percent agreed that it played no role.

A wave of migrants has submerged the border since President Joe Biden took office.POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, an ABC-Washington Post poll found Biden’s approval rating to be 52%. Since 1945, the only two presidents to have achieved lower approval ratings at this stage of power were Trump, who stood at 42%, and former President Gerald Ford, who managed just 48%.

Biden will hit the 100-day mark this Friday.

The poll was heavily divided by party. Ninety percent of Democrats approve of his performance, compared to 13 percent of Republicans.

The poll found that Biden’s approval rating among Democrats was six points higher than Trump’s with his own party four years ago.

But the two leaders found their scores in their rival party to be the same.

However, more independent voters approve of Biden’s performance – with his rating among them of 47%, about nine points higher than Trump’s 38% four years ago.

Majority of Americans said Biden should be prepared to revisit the proposals in order to gain Republican support, with respondents saying 2-1 they think he should make “major changes” to convince his party members rival.

The poll also found that Biden’s $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan is less popular than his stimulus package, with 52% saying they are for and 35% against.

About 45% of Americans said they agree the situation on the southern border is worse than it was two years ago, according to the Fox News poll.

Just over 63% of Americans supported the stimulus package, while 31% said they were against it.

