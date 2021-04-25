As Covid outbreak rages, India orders removal of critical social media posts





NEW DELHI With a devastating second wave of Covid-19 sweeping India and additional oxygen saving lives, the Indian government announced on Sunday it had ordered Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to remove dozens of social media posts criticizing his handling of the pandemic. The order targeted around 100 posts which included criticism of opposition politicians and called for the resignation of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. The government said the messages could incite panic, use images out of context and hamper its response to the pandemic. Companies have met the demands for now, in part by making the messages invisible to those using the sites in India. In the past, companies have reposted content after determining that it didn’t break the law. The withdrawal orders come as India’s public health crisis turns into a political spiral and sets the stage for a growing struggle between US social media platforms and Mr Modis’ government over who decides what can be said online.

The country reported more than 349,691 new infections and 2,767 deaths on Sunday, marking the fourth day in a row it has set a world record in daily infection statistics, although experts warn the real numbers are likely much more high. The country now accounts for almost half of all new cases worldwide. His health care system appears to be faltering. Hospitals across the country have been striving to get enough oxygen for patients. In New Delhi, the capital, hospitals this weekend turned away patients after running out of oxygen and beds. Last week, at least 22 patients were killed at a hospital in the city of Nashik after a leak cut off their oxygen supplies. Online photos of bodies on plywood hospital beds and countless fires in overworked crematoria have gone viral. Desperate patients and their families have pleaded online for government help, horrifying an international audience. Sunday evening, in one of the many calls for help on social networks, Ajay Koli took to Twitter to find an oxygen cylinder in Delhi for his mother, who he said tested positive 10 days ago. Mr Koli said he lost his father on Saturday. I don’t want to lose my mother now.

Mr Modi has come under attack for ignoring expert advice on the risks of easing restrictions, after organizing large political rallies without worrying about social distancing. Some of the content now offline in India has highlighted this contradiction, using grim imagery to contrast Mr. Modis’s gatherings with the flames of the funeral pyres.

In a radio address on Sunday, Modi sought to stem the fallout. He said the storm of infections had rocked the country. Update April 25, 2021, 5:35 p.m. ET Right now, to win this battle, we must prioritize experts and scientific advice, he said. One of the tweets removed from view was posted by Moloy Ghatak, a labor minister in the opposition-run state of West Bengal, where Mr. Modis’ party hopes to make big gains in the current election. Mr. Ghatak accused Mr. Modi of mismanagement and held him directly responsible for the deaths. His tweet included images of Mr. Modi and his election rallies alongside those of cremations and compared him to Nero, the Roman Emperor, for choosing to hold political rallies and exporting vaccines during a health crisis. . Another tweet from Revanth Reddy, a sitting member of parliament, used a hashtag that blamed Mr Modi for the disaster. India records more than 2 lakh cases daily, he said, using an Indian numbering unit which means 200,000 cases. Shortage of vaccines, shortage of drugs, increasing number of deaths. The new steps to muzzle online discourse escalate a conflict between U.S. social media platforms and Mr. Modis’ government. The two sides have argued in recent months over a push by the Indian government to more strictly control what is said online, a policy that critics say is being used to silence critics of the government. This has been a trend, which is being applied with increasing frequency and gravity to online media spaces, said Apar Gupta, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights group. He added that the orders were being used to instigate censorship under the pretext of making social media companies more accountable.

The struggle to control the gruesome images and fury online in the face of a raging public health disaster is just one front in a larger conflict unfolding on a global scale. Governments around the world have sought to harness the power of the biggest tech companies, like Twitter and Facebook, whose policies have huge political impact away from their California headquarters. At the best of times, it can be difficult to disentangle government efforts to tamp down disinformation from other motivations, such as tilting online debate in favor of a political party. As companies seek to enact policies they believe are grounded in the principles of free speech, their responses to government power games have been inconsistent and often based on corporate pragmatism. In Myanmar, Facebook cut business ties with military-linked accounts due to violence against protesters. In China, Facebook does good business with state-backed media groups that have been busy denying the widespread internment of ethnic minorities, which the United States has called genocide.

In India, companies face a difficult choice: follow the laws and risk suppressing political debate, or ignore them and face stiff penalties, including jail time for local employees, in a growing market. potentially huge. Quarrels over online speeches in India are more and more frequent. The Indian government, controlled by Mr. Modis Bharatiya Janata Party, has become increasingly aggressive in quelling dissent. He has arrested activists and journalists and pressured media organizations to follow his line. It cut off mobile Internet access in troubled areas. After a standoff with China, he blocked a number of apps owned by Chinese companies. In February, Twitter bowed to government threats to arrest its employees and blocked 500 accounts after the government accused them of making inflammatory remarks about Mr. Modi. Twitter refused to delete a number of journalist and politician accounts, however, saying orders to block them did not appear to comply with Indian law. In a statement on Sunday, the Indian government said the targeted messages disseminate false or misleading information and create panic regarding the Covid-19 situation in India by using unrelated, old and out of context images or visuals. He highlighted photos in several articles that he said involved bodies unrelated to the recent outbreak.

In an emailed statement, Twitter said that if the content is found to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the rules of Twitters, we may deny access to the content in India only, adding that in this case , it would inform users. Facebook did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. The deletions haven’t done much to quell a larger chorus of anger online. If most citizens use all means, they have to organize hospital beds, oxygen and logistical support for near and dearly what exactly is the Indian government doing? wrote Mahua Moitra, politician and MP from West Bengal. Aftab Alam, professor at the University of Delhi, was more direct. Because you know it’s easier to suppress tweets than to secure an oxygen supply, he wrote on Twitter.







