The importance of the Battle of Mactan





“Today we are again treated as a colony by another great power which seeks to dominate the world.” April 27 is Lapu Lapu Day, a special national holiday in honor of our country’s first national hero. It was on that fateful day, 500 years ago, that Lapu Lapu and his constituents repelled an invading force of 49 Spaniards led by Ferdinand Magellan who was killed in this historic event known as the Battle of Mactan. But it was the ill-fated but successful Magellan’s expedition that prompted Spain to send three more expeditions to our archipelago. It was the last, led by Miguel Lopez de Legaspi, who established the Spanish colonization of more than 7,000 islands. Legaspi first landed in Gamay, a village in Samar, in March 1561. The colony was named Philippines in honor of King Philip II of Spain. Over a hundred revolts were organized by our leaders across the country, but they were overthrown by the colonial government. It was not until June 12, 1898 that the Philippines liberated itself from Spain and proclaimed itself the Republic of the Philippines. For 333 years we have suffered from economic and political slavery and religious bigotry under Spain. Our independence did not last long. The United States of America bought us from Spain for just $ 20 million and made our country its diplomatic and security outpost in the Far East until 1946, when it returned our country to us. independence. Today we are again treated as a colony by another great power that seeks to dominate the world. Perhaps we should commemorate Lapu Lapu Day by pledging to defend our freedom and independence at all costs against any other country. Let us always remember that Magellan did not discover our country. Had it been fitted with more precise navigation instruments, it would have hit the Spice Island which was its original target instead of landing on Homonhon Island in Samar. The United States made us a colony supposedly to teach us how to run a Democratic and Republican government. The Constitution of Malolos contains higher principles than the Constitution of the United States. Dr. Jose Rizal, Apolinario Mabini, and Marcelo H. Del Pilar were more gifted writers and ideologues than Tomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin. The Japanese wanted to include us in their greater sphere of East Asian co-prosperity, but the atomic bomb ended their dreams. Now a new superpower is treating us with humiliation and contempt. China will not listen to our complaints, rants and moans about the presence of some 220 ships in our territorial waters. As for China, it owns the entire South China Sea. Its ships and military installations are in its own marine territory. Even the 7th Fleet could not drive them out. Protests from other countries, like ours, are in vain. They are all sane and furious, signifying silent anger and lamentation. Xi Jinping, the undisputed leader of China and the world today, holds in his palm the fate and destiny of over 100 million Filipinos and our country. A careful reading of his background, accomplishments, and character will indicate that Xi Jinping is a gifted, possessed, and sane man. He will not risk the lives of more than 1.4 billion of his people by going to war just to prove that he is the most powerful leader in the world. Hopefully Xi Jinping will choose to be revered rather than just be remembered as one of the world’s greatest leaders.

