Several countries promise quick help as COVID rages in India | News on the coronavirus pandemic





Several countries have pledged to send supplies quickly to help India as the country suffers from oxygen and drug shortages amid a devastating second wave of the coronavirus.

The United States said on Sunday it was working to immediately roll out drug treatments, COVID-19 rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment to India and would also seek to provide oxygen supplies.

The White House said in a statement that it has identified sources of urgently needed raw materials for the Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine and will make them available.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the organization was pooling resources to respond quickly to India’s request for assistance.

France, the UK and Germany have also pledged swift support. Neighboring rival Pakistan offered medical equipment and supplies after Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted prayers for a speedy recovery.

Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support.

The EU is pooling its resources to respond quickly to India’s request for assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

We are in full solidarity with the Indian people! https://t.co/Pv8ezFPdS3

Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 25, 2021

Register cases, deaths

International efforts to help India gathered momentum on Sunday as the COVID-19 crisis in the country escalated with infections and deaths reaching record levels.

The healthcare system has struggled to cope with the huge surge, with reports of severe oxygen and drug shortages and patient families asking for help on social media.

India has recorded 349,691 new cases and 2,767 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

India’s capital New Delhi, with a population of 20 million and the worst-affected city in the country, has extended its lockdown for an additional week.

New Delhi reported just over 24,000 new cases on Saturday, with more than a quarter of those tested giving positive results and a record 357 deaths.

We are in the most serious challenges our country has faced since the partition of 1947, Dr Ritesh Malik of Radix Healthcare told Al Jazeera.

We see a very vulnerable population constantly looking for oxygen, beds, medicine and things like paracetamol in small towns in India, he added.

Rocked by a storm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a monthly radio speech on Sunday that India was hit by a storm as he called on people to get vaccinated and not be swayed by any rumors about vaccines.

The country has administered nearly 141 million vaccines to date, but experts say the mass immunization program needs to be dramatically scaled up in the country of 1.3 billion people.

There has been growing criticism of the Modis government for allegations it was caught off guard before the outbreak.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Twitter confirmed that it had withheld dozens of tweets critical of the crisis after a legal demand from New Delhi.

If (the content) is found to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of Twitter’s rules, we may deny access to the content in India only, the social media giant said in a statement.

Some tweets included comments, including from regional opposition lawmakers, about the overwhelmed health care system.

The IT ministry told AFP news agency it had asked Twitter to remove 100 posts, adding that there had been misuse of social media platforms by some users to disseminate false information. or misleading and spreading panic over the COVID-19 situation in India.

Oxygen crisis

Some states and territories have imposed restrictions on movement and activity, with Indian-administered Kashmir announcing a weekend lockdown on Saturday.

Ambulance sirens echoed through the empty streets of the northern city of Lucknow, India’s most populous state, which hit Uttar Pradesh hard during its weekend lockdown -end.

In New Delhi, there were chaotic scenes outside some hospitals.

I have no one other than my wife and child whom I left on the road with an acquaintance, Sehdev Bhatta, whose wife was lying in the back of an ambulance breathing from a tank oxygen, told Al Jazeera outside Lok Nayak hospital.

There is no one to take care of us. We couldn’t find a bed and I tried many hospitals, he added.

Women mourn the death of a family member who died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a crematorium in New Delhi, India on April 24, 2021 [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]Mohammed Haneef, a security guard at Lok Nayak, told Al Jazeera that tensions were high.

I work very hard. We try to help people but they don’t listen. People get very frustrated. Some even become physical.

The government announced on Sunday that more than 500 oxygen production plants were to be installed in hospitals. Oxygen supplies were also bolstered by special trains and overhead container elevators from other countries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos