Politics
Boris Johnson urged to reveal if he approves Super League plans | European Super League
Boris Johnson was asked to reveal whether he had marked his endorsement of the European Super League (ESL) when he met the general manager of one of the English football clubs leading the split in Downing Street days before his unveiling .
After the official announcement of the ESL plan, the prime minister said he was firmly against the idea that what he was saying amounted to a cartel, and said he discovered the new surprise along with everything else. the world.
However, it was later revealed that Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward was invited to a meeting with the PM’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield in the No 10 days before the announcement, and spoke briefly with Johnson.
After the Sunday Times reported as sources said Woodward left with the false impression Johnson was in favor of the proposal, Labor said the Prime Minister had questions to answer.
Jo Stevens, the shadow culture secretary, wrote to cabinet secretary Simon Case to renew her call for all minutes and correspondence regarding the meeting to be made public.
She asked when the meeting was held, why, who else was in attendance and whether Johnson or other government figures had recently met with representatives from the other five clubs that were on the verge of joining the Super League before moving on. withdraw following a violent backlash from the public: Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.
Stevens said: Again, the integrity and honesty of Johnsons are in question, adding: The public has a right to know exactly what has been promised Manchester United by officials and the Prime Minister.
If Johnson gave his support to the European Super League and then publicly questioned the plan, the British people deserve a full, clear and immediate explanation and apology.
Government sources have vigorously denied that Johnson was aware of the plan and said the Prime Minister’s conversation with Woodward was a short, chance encounter as they met in a hallway of No 10.
At the time of the controversy before the six clubs went their separate ways, Johnson was keen to polish his opposition to the idea, threatening to drop a legislative bomb to forcibly prevent one of the biggest challenges ever for the Pyramid of the soccer.
He said: How can that be fair when you have a situation where you are creating some kind of cartel that prevents clubs from competing with each other?
Johnson condemned the idea that clubs could be dislocated from their hometowns, taken and turned into international brands and staples that only circulate the planet, propelled by billions of banks, with no reference to fans and to those who have loved them all their lives.
Downing Street also said Johnson had sent his unwavering support to football authorities on the issue and condemned the ESL shutdown plan, under which 15 of the league’s 20 members would have permanent status and be safe the risk of relegation.
He added that the prime minister had made it clear that no action was possible and that the government is exploring all possibilities, including legislative options, to ensure that these proposals are finalized.
Labor stood ready to back plans to introduce legislation, if necessary, and clubs had refused to meet the wishes of an overwhelming number of fans. If the government is determined to do something about it, we will support it, said Labor leader Keir Starmer. There is no blockage in parliament to act if action is needed.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]