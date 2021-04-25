Boris Johnson urged to reveal if he approves Super League plans | European Super League

Boris Johnson was asked to reveal whether he had marked his endorsement of the European Super League (ESL) when he met the general manager of one of the English football clubs leading the split in Downing Street days before his unveiling .

After the official announcement of the ESL plan, the prime minister said he was firmly against the idea that what he was saying amounted to a cartel, and said he discovered the new surprise along with everything else. the world.

However, it was later revealed that Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward was invited to a meeting with the PM’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield in the No 10 days before the announcement, and spoke briefly with Johnson.

After the Sunday Times reported as sources said Woodward left with the false impression Johnson was in favor of the proposal, Labor said the Prime Minister had questions to answer.

Jo Stevens, the shadow culture secretary, wrote to cabinet secretary Simon Case to renew her call for all minutes and correspondence regarding the meeting to be made public.

She asked when the meeting was held, why, who else was in attendance and whether Johnson or other government figures had recently met with representatives from the other five clubs that were on the verge of joining the Super League before moving on. withdraw following a violent backlash from the public: Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Stevens said: Again, the integrity and honesty of Johnsons are in question, adding: The public has a right to know exactly what has been promised Manchester United by officials and the Prime Minister.

If Johnson gave his support to the European Super League and then publicly questioned the plan, the British people deserve a full, clear and immediate explanation and apology.

Fans are protesting Manchester United owners following the announcement of the European Super League. Photograph: Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

Government sources have vigorously denied that Johnson was aware of the plan and said the Prime Minister’s conversation with Woodward was a short, chance encounter as they met in a hallway of No 10.

At the time of the controversy before the six clubs went their separate ways, Johnson was keen to polish his opposition to the idea, threatening to drop a legislative bomb to forcibly prevent one of the biggest challenges ever for the Pyramid of the soccer.

He said: How can that be fair when you have a situation where you are creating some kind of cartel that prevents clubs from competing with each other?

Johnson condemned the idea that clubs could be dislocated from their hometowns, taken and turned into international brands and staples that only circulate the planet, propelled by billions of banks, with no reference to fans and to those who have loved them all their lives.

Downing Street also said Johnson had sent his unwavering support to football authorities on the issue and condemned the ESL shutdown plan, under which 15 of the league’s 20 members would have permanent status and be safe the risk of relegation.

He added that the prime minister had made it clear that no action was possible and that the government is exploring all possibilities, including legislative options, to ensure that these proposals are finalized.

Labor stood ready to back plans to introduce legislation, if necessary, and clubs had refused to meet the wishes of an overwhelming number of fans. If the government is determined to do something about it, we will support it, said Labor leader Keir Starmer. There is no blockage in parliament to act if action is needed.