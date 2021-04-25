Biden’s 54% approval rating is better than Trump, but worse than Bush, Obama as first 100 days near end





Topline

As President Joe Biden enters the home stretch of his first 100 days in office, he continues to garner the approval of a majority of Americans and fares better than his predecessor, but an overwhelming majority of Americans. voters are still concerned about the economy as gun and immigration laws come along as well. in the foreground, according to new polls published on Sunday.

President Joe Biden speaks from the White House Treaty Room on April 14.

Getty Images key facts

About 54% of the 1,002 registered voters polled by Fox News between Monday and Wednesday said they approved of Biden’s job as president.

This is better than the 45% rating for former President Donald Trump at the same time during his first 100 days in office, but worse than the 62% and 63% ratings for former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, respectively.

The president got his best marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which garnered 58% approval, but he is behind on immigration and border security with just 34% and 35% support on those questions, respectively.

Despite the high overall ratings, only 45% of respondents say they are satisfied with the way things are going in the country today, and over 75% of Americans still say they are very or extremely concerned about the state of the country. economy.

At least two-thirds of Americans also said they were very or extremely concerned about gun laws (74%), health care (73%), the country’s infrastructure (68%) and illegal immigration (67%).

A majority of Americans said they were in favor of Biden’s proposed tax increases for families earning more than $ 400,000 a year (63%) and businesses (56%) to pay for his proposed $ 2 billion infrastructure plan. trillion dollars, which almost 49% of respondents said they supported.

Key context

Biden has always had a higher approval rating than Trump, but he has done worse than most other modern presidents. According to a poll released early Sunday by ABC News and the Washington Post, Biden’s approval rating of around 52% is the second worst at this point in the president’s first 100 days since 1974, when Gerald Ford became president after the resignation of Richard Nixon. .

Tangent

Appearing on Fox News on Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) said he was unimpressed with Biden’s first 100 days so far and called the president “very unsettling.” When it comes to illegal immigration, the issue of greatest concern to Republicans, about 85% of Americans blamed the president for the increase in the number of migrants at the border, and nearly half (46%) said that US border security was worse today than it was two years ago.

Further reading

How Bidens’ approval rating compares to Trump, Obama and other presidents after nearly 100 days (Forbes)

Biden’s 100 Days: Low-End Approval, But Strong Notes on Pandemic Response: POLL (ABC News)

Majority of Americans disapprove of gun violence and immigration auctions, new poll finds (Forbes)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos