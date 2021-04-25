US-Turkish relations and Greece | eKathimerini.com





Relations between the United States and Turkey are at their lowest point in decades. Turkey’s formal exclusion from the F-35 fighter program and the Biden administration’s stance on the Armenian genocide have already strained relations. The last straw could be the court case against Turkish state lender Halkbank, which personally affects the Turkish president, who does not understand that in the United States, an investigation of this type does not end only with an appeal of the White House. If this were the case, Joe Bidens’ predecessor Donald Trump would have attempted to do so on behalf of Recep Tayyip Erdogans. Mistrust of Turkey and, personally, of Erdogan has grown in Washington. Officials and analysts who defended the dogma “we must never lose Turkey” have either changed their minds or stopped fighting to defend Ankaras’ interests. Ankara has seen its influence in Congress wane for a few years now. The pro-Israel lobby that for decades supported Turkey has shifted due to Erdogans’ sudden movements towards Israel. The State Department bureaucracy insists on maintaining good relations with Ankara and does not want to send it into the arms of Moscow. However, State Department officials essentially believe that many of Turkey’s movements behind the curtains are unfairly hostile, whether relating to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood or other issues. Senior officials in the Biden administration place great importance on human rights, a fact Erdogan finds it hard to swallow. In other words, Turkey has lost its main friends in the United States. Even the Pentagon, once the final stronghold in defending Turkey’s positions, is divided these days. This does not mean that Washington will write off Turkey. Some analysts predict a rejuvenation of bilateral relations after the end of the Erdogan era. Perhaps the Biden administration is considering such an outcome as well. As far as Greek interests are concerned, the cooling of relations between Washington and Ankara creates both opportunities and risks. A Turkey completely cut off from the United States will be completely unbridled if anything happens in the Aegean Sea. On the other hand, Greece can take on new roles and claim some sort of informal or practical security guarantees. However, we must keep in mind that it is extremely unlikely that Washington will cross some red lines in its strategic cooperation with Greece while relations with Turkey are at stake.

