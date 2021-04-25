Prime Minister began his journey to build a new Pakistan 25 years ago: ministers





ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Federal Minister of Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mehmood said on Sunday 25 years ago that Prime Minister Imran Khan had started the long journey to free the country from corruption and build a new Pakistan.

Speaking to PTV on the PTI founding day, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a visionary, courageous, sincere and honest leader of the country because he had all the capabilities to bring the country out. of various amicable challenges.

The minister said his vision and determination (of the prime minister) was starting to bear fruit, adding that he had pushed the country on the path of development and progress.

Shafqat Mehmood said he broke the two-party system in the country and defeated two major political parties, including the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz and the Pakistani People’s Party, in the 2018 general election.

The prime minister laid the foundation for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 25 years ago and came to power with a slogan of change, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to rooting out corruption across the country as he worked towards this goal, adding that he was the only political leader in Pakistan who wanted to make the country according to the dream of Allama Iqbal and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular leader among those who have struggled to bring change to the country for a long time.

He said the prime minister made federation level political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and other political parties narrowed the regional level.

Asad Umar said all national challenges will be met under the dynamic, visionary, honest and sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest leader who strives to resolve all national issues amicably and tries to accommodate the wishes of the public.

He said he (PM) was not a traditional politician as he had changed traditional politics in the country, adding that the hard times were over and visible improvement would be seen in the days to come.

He said the coronavirus was a big challenge for the government, but that it would be controlled by comprehensive policy and the help of the people, adding that people were to be set aside under standard operating procedures to control the form. pandemic spreading on a large scale in the country.

He said PM Imran Khan is the name of determination when he commits to doing something that he does have to accomplish that task and that goal.

