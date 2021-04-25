Biden’s 100-day sprint: action rather than discussion





Most notably, the Biden administration has used a massive pandemic relief program to send big checks to most Americans, and has dramatically reduced child poverty.

The card hidden in the right pocket of President Joe Biden’s jacket must weigh a ton. You can see the weight of it on his face as he digs it up, squints and slowly reads aloud the latest COVID-19 death toll.

Sometimes he comes across a number after all, flubs come with the man. But the message is still clear: the toll of the virus constantly hangs over him, a grindstone that helps explain why the typically chatty politician with the megawatt smile has often seemed downright austere.

For any new leader, a persistent pandemic that killed more than half a million citizens would be plentiful for the first 100 days. But that was far from being the only concern of Biden, now 78.

The oldest person ever elected president is pushing America in many directions at once, right down to its literal foundations, the concrete of its neglected bridges, and the racial inequalities and partisan poisons that tear civil society apart. Add to that list: a call for dramatic action to tackle climate change.

It does so without the abrasive noise of the last president or the charisma of the last two. Biden’s spontaneity, once a hallmark and sometimes a headache, is rarely seen. Americans are seeing more action, less talk and something for the history books.

“This has been a really terrible year,” said Matt Delmont, who teaches civil rights history at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. “There are so many things. We want a new president to be a forward thinking. From that point of view, it makes sense that you want to think outside the box quickly.”

Biden “sees merit in getting bigger and more daring,” Delmont said. “It echoes FDR so strongly.”

Few would have bet that Joe Biden would ever be uttered in the same breath as Franklin D. Roosevelt. It is too early to know if he deserves it.

But the scope of what Biden wants to do if he is successful would put him in the company of this New Deal chairman, whose flurry of back-to-back action set the 100-day marker by which all successors have been informally measured ever since.

It was not all easy. Biden struggled to change course on the immigration practices he insulted himself against during the campaign, drawing accusations from within his party that he “gave in to the politics of fear.”

Yet in 100 days he has achieved a pandemic relief package of historic proportions and taken executive action to counter the legacy and turmoil of Donald Trump.

The United States has turned to the environment and established payments that could cut child poverty in half in a year. He embraced the international alliances that Trump avoided. He raised the health insurance program that Republicans tried to kill for years.

“He has presented himself as the antithesis of empathetic, decent and experienced Trump, and he keeps his promises,” said former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod. “He restored a sense of calm and poise to a capital that has lived on Trump’s jagged edge for four years.”

No more uncontrollable press conferences, sudden layoffs, impulsive political statements, the Twitter drama. Instead, Americans are getting something more methodical. Like the index card in his pocket. It shows her schedule, top viral stats, and war losses.

Biden has appeared in public much less than his predecessors. This is in part because of the pandemic, but also because he wanted to occupy the American conscience less than Trump, who spoke loudly but accomplished next to nothing on the legislative front in his 100-day debut.

If there is one line consistent with Biden’s term so far, it is his attempt to address age-old racial inequalities, even in unexpected corners of public policy.

Its massive infrastructure plan, for example, contains measures to address the wrongs inflicted generations ago when governments built urban highways in black neighborhoods.

“It’s something most Americans don’t think about if they don’t have first hand experience of it,” Delmont said. “People hear infrastructure and think this is a racially neutral set of policies.”

But without understanding the divide of black neighborhoods due to the bulldozer or the pandemic’s heavy toll on minority communities, he said: “It’s hard to know what systemic racism looks like. These are questions of civil rights. This is where people want to see actions and resources. “

For the most part, Biden is doing more than he promised in his campaign. The election gave him a helping hand that makes things bigger possible, thanks to majorities so slim in Congress that he needs Vice President Kamala Harris to vote a tie in a 50-50 Senate.

But that power might not last. First-term presidents have historically seen their party lose big in their mid-term, and Republicans have shown no propensity to support its policies.

Even within his party, cohesion is not acquired, with a constant tension between the centrists and the left. So far, Biden has managed to avert a revolt by either faction. But the Liberals were elated when Biden hesitated to reverse Trump’s cuts to refugee admissions, as promised.

Biden has been deprived of a transition ordered by Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud, resulting in delays in the federal bureaucracy. This meant that the Trump administration had done little to facilitate the distribution of vaccines before Biden took office, prompting his complaint about “the mess we have inherited.”

Yet the Trump administration and Congress had made a massive investment in vaccine development. Trump has also locked down early supplies for the United States, while many other developed countries still face critical shortages.

Biden’s success in ramping up vaccine distribution since then has been a significant first achievement, aided by the $ 1.9 trillion COVID relief bill signed within two months. No Republican lawmaker supported it.

At this point, Biden is enjoying a good number of polls. Pew Research found a 59% approval rating this month, along with Obama and President George W. Bush, and much better than Trump, 39% in April 2017.

Few have tried longer to be president than Biden, who forged a clear vision for work after decades in Washington.

He speaks more calmly now, moves a little slower, and has lost weight. Aware of his age and his own life affected by immense tragedy, Biden knows that tomorrow is never a given.

He talks about whatever he wants to do, “God willing”.

“I’m just going to go ahead and take these things as they come,” he said in his only official press conference. “I accept fate.”

The schedule on his card is full. The tally of virus deaths is increasing, more slowly now. He played golf once.

