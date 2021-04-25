Rick Scott torn after saying he gave Trump ‘freedom’ trophy because he ‘worked hard’





Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott was criticized on social media Sunday after he said he gave former President Donald Trump the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Freedom Champion Award because he “worked hard”. Scott, president of the NRSC, presented Trump with the inaugural award at a GOP donor retreat in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach earlier this month. In a statement, the NRSC said that “the award is given to conservative leaders who have worked tirelessly to create good jobs, protect the values ​​that make our country great and stop the Democrats’ socialist agenda.” At the time, Democrats and critics of the divisive former president quickly took to Twitter to criticize Republicans for presenting the award to Trump, with some calling it a “participation trophy.” In an ABC News’ This week interview on Sunday, host George Stephanopoulos told Scott about the award. “You recently gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom’ award, despite the fact that he continues to spread lies about the election and the insurgency. Doesn’t that approve of that kind of behavior? ” Asked Stephanopoulos. “I gave him the award for the right reasons,” Scott replied. “He worked on border security … he worked on Xi’s detention [Jinping] in responsible China, the responsible Castro regime, [Nicolás] Responsible Maduro, helping Israel, got the agreements from Abraham, he worked hard. All the presidents I know would like to do more things, but he did things that the previous presidents had not accomplished. “ “You handed over the award after spreading lies about the election,” Stephanopoulos said. Meanwhile, “Rick Scott” began to follow the trend on Twitter after the interview aired as critics opposed his remarks. Some people have also criticized ABC for giving the Florida senator a platform. Joseph Robertson, Executive Director of Citizens’ Climate International, tweeted: “1) Rick Scott presented an award to terrorist insurgency Trump. Welcome to your airwaves.” 1) Rick Scott presented an award to the Trump terrorist insurgency. 2) He used language to pamper white nationalist extremists in response to the Chauvin verdict. 3) He should never be welcome on your airwaves. – Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) April 25, 2021 “Trump worked hard to overthrow the government while playing golf. Rick Scott gave Trump a ‘Participation Trophy’ for trying. Scott, is one of 8 Republican senators who voted against certification of the Joe Biden’s election victory after the pro-Trump Capitol riot on January 6, ”@myweiredworld commented. Trump worked hard to overthrow the government by playing golf.

Rick Scott gave Trump a “participation trophy” for trying.

Scott, is one of 8 Republican senators to vote against certification of Joe Bidens’ electoral victory following the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill on January 6. – Just me (@myweiredworld) April 25, 2021 Jesse Lehrich, former foreign policy spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, posted: “Rick Scott voted to reject the election results hours after the murderous siege on Capitol Hill, but of course give it to him. a platform to feign interest in bipartisanship. “ Rick Scott voted to reject the election results hours after the murderous siege on Capitol Hill, but of course give him a platform to feign interest in bipartisanship. https://t.co/1BARmnTaDn – Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) April 25, 2021 @suechitown wrote: “Rick Scott is a Trump lackey. I might also ask what did Rick Scott work hard on besides sucking the Mango Mangoose?” Rick Scott is a Trump lackey. I might also ask what did Rick Scott work hard on besides sucking the Mango Mangoose? https://t.co/w16yAXkooE – Susan Taylor (@suechitown) April 25, 2021 Screenwriter Matt Negrin tweeted, “Rick Scott voted to quash the election after the January 6 insurgency he instigated. He lied and said Trump won. @ThisWeekABC invited Rick Scott and deliberately ignored his role in spreading the big lie, without even mentioning it once @ABC help Republicans erase history. “ Rick Scott voted to annul the election after the January 6 insurgency he instigated. He lied and said Trump won Today @ThisWeekABC invited Rick Scott and deliberately ignored his role in spreading the big lie, without even mentioning it once@ABC help republicans erase history pic.twitter.com/Ie6Ul6taE4 – Matt Negrin, HARDBALL HOST AT 7 P.M. ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) April 25, 2021 In a statement to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Scott dismissed the criticism, saying that “there is literally nothing less important to us than the false outrage of liberal activists on Twitter.” 4/25/21 5:38 PM ET: This story has been updated with a statement from Scott’s representatives.







