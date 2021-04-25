Pak government orders military to help civilians implement anti-COVID SoPs





By Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, April 25 (PTI) Pakistan issued orders on Sunday directing the military to help the civilian administration implement anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures in various parts of the country.

The Home Office issued notifications allowing provinces and federal territories to seek military assistance after Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the military was called upon to apply standard operating procedures (SoP ).

“ The federal government is pleased to authorize the deployment of sufficient troops of the Pakistani army, from April 25, 2021, on the requisition of the government of Punjab in the province in connection with the application of the directives of the NCC / NCOC on COVID-19 and related matters subject to laws in Pakistan, ”one of the orders said.

Similar notifications were issued for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Islamabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Initially, the Sindh did not ask for help from the military but also sent a request on Sunday.

Following the notifications, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid released a video message confirming that the military was delegated to the country.

“The army which has always supported its people during calamities such as floods and earthquakes has now received this new responsibility,” he said.

The move comes as Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 17,000 on Sunday after 118 more patients died in the past 24 hours, official data showed.

The number of confirmed cases reached 795,627 with 5,611 topical cases during that period, while the number of deaths reached 17,117, the Department of National Health Services reported.

He said 689,812 people have recovered, meaning that at least 88,698 active patients are still suffering from the infection, and of them 4,826 were in critical condition.

Authorities have carried out a total of 11,538,771 tests since the start of the pandemic, including 55,128 in the past 24 hours. He showed the positivity rate to be 10.18 percent.

The pandemic is not receding and officials have introduced severe restrictions like closing markets after 6 p.m. to bring it under control.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday the government would only wait a week but if the situation did not improve it would impose a full lockdown.

He (Prime Minister Imran Khan) always wants a system such that the economy keeps moving so that at least the poor segments of society are not under pressure. But now we would wait another week and if the situation does not improve we will certainly have to think about a full lockdown, he said. PTI SH RUP RUP

Disclaimer: – This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from News Agency feeds. Source: PTI

Learn more about Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos