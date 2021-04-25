Need a new Manmohan Singh to jumpstart the economy: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy and handling the Covid-19 crisis and said winning the West Bengal election does not was not a vital medicine that the Indian economy needs.

Citing the example of the late US President Franklin D. Roosevelt who led the United States to economic recovery after the Great Depression, Raut said Modi must now step down from the role of poet Rabindranath Tagores and step into the role of Roosevelts. He also criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the economy and said India needs a new Manmohan Singh to kickstart the economy.

The leader Sena, in his weekly column Rokhthok, in the spokesperson of the Saamana party, equated the current recession with the downturns suffered after the wars or the two world wars. He added that the pandemic had caused a terrible recession across the world and the country’s economy had collapsed.

In an attack on Prime Minister Modi, Raut wrote: When leaders are self-satisfied and self-esteemed, it is inevitable. For the economy to accelerate, we need a Manmohan Singh. PM Modi must first step out of the role of Rabindranath Tagore and step into the role of F Roosevelt.

Raut added that the production rate in the country had declined. He said people lost their jobs during the demonetization in November 2016 and the rest lost their jobs in the pandemic. The purchasing power is gone and the savings are being kept to put food on the table in the future, he said.

In such a dire situation, we must create a new Manmohan Singh to give the reins of the country’s economy. Today, 60% of workers are unemployed. National income has fallen by two-thirds, but our leaders are apathetic and self-satisfied. PM Modi is a politician and in recent years many economists have left him. Modi has said repeatedly that I am a businessman, but the businessman himself is sitting with his store closed, Raut wrote, adding that in October 1929 when the market collapsed. in the United States it led to a great depression, but then President Herbert Hoover told Congress everything was prosperous.

A similar atmosphere reigns in our country. With the exception of hospitals and politics, nothing works in our country. There is a shortage of logs in crematoriums and space in cemeteries. These are not signs of prosperity, he said.

The parliamentarian from Sena said Prime Minister Modi and Sitharaman were not talking about boosting the economy or the steps being taken for it.

The Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance do not say what they are doing to get the country out of recession. PM says that [Bengal chief minister] Mamata Banerjee will lose the elections in Bengal. But is Remdesivir needed to restart the collapsed economy? Home Secretary Amit Shah said Maharashtra’s government would collapse because of its own weight. But it is also not a response to the downturn and unemployment. The country’s finance minister is nowhere to be seen, he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Atul Bhatkhalkar said: Even Uddhav Thackeray ignores Rauts advice. Rauts’ only job is to criticize Center and Modiji day in and day out. He must have forgotten that during Manmohan Singhs’ tenure India had double digit inflation. His tenure was marred by accusations of corruption, which now continue in Maha vasooli sarkar. The Indian economy rebounded, but due to the second wave that started in Maharashtra, the economy was hit again. So instead of criticizing Modi ji, Raut should advise his chief minister on how to tackle the pandemic.