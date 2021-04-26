Boris Johnson warned of dangerous political vacuum in Northern Ireland | North Ireland





Northern Ireland is in a dangerous political vacuum and could fall unless the UK government acts quickly, according to a multi-party group of former cabinet ministers with experience in the region. Boris Johnson must show more urgency and focus to mitigate the damage Brexits caused to the peace process, the group told the PM in an open letter released on Monday. The lesson of the last 50 years or more in Northern Ireland is that if there is no progress, things don’t stop: they fall. It is the responsibility of the UK government to ensure that this does not happen as there is nothing more dangerous than a political vacuum. The letter tacitly accuses Johnson and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis of endangering the 1998 Good Friday Agreement through negligence and dishonesty. The letter is signed by four former Labor secretaries from Northern Ireland: Peter Hain, Shaun Woodward, Peter Mandelson and Paul Brown. It was also signed by Chris Patten, a former Conservative Party chairman who headed a commission on policing in Northern Ireland, Sir Hugh Orde, a former police chief of the Northern Ireland Police Service, Lord Robin Eames, a former Primate of the Church of Ireland, Des Browne, government minister Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, and Patrick Cormack, former Tory MP. Seven of the nine signatories sit in the House of Lords. The letter said the recent unrest in mostly loyalist areas reflected Belfast and Whitehall’s inability to maintain positive political momentum, a condition for peace and stability in the region. Tony Blair and Gordon Brown recognized this, as did John Major before them. They each took personal responsibility for the peace process, regularly convening summits and being in constant contact with all parties. The letter said that only serious and continued engagement could defuse the anger over the Irish Sea trade border: Loyalists and trade unionists have a strong sense that no one is listening and that no one in power in Whitehall is was honest with them about the consequences. of Brexit. The most immediate step is therefore for the government, at the highest level, to be seen as interested. Unless the policy works and it works, the unrest will continue, he said. This meant creating space for local politics to take the initiative and restore badly damaged trust with the Irish government. In one Northern Ireland voter survey Last week, just 5% of those polled said they trusted the UK government to manage Northern Ireland’s interests in post-Brexit deals. Analysts said prime ministers claimed the sandpaper of the Northern Ireland protocol was abrasive rhetoric, not leadership.

