Turkey summons US ambassador after Biden acknowledges Armenian genocide





The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the US Ambassador to Ankara to protest against the US decision to qualify the deportation and murder of Armenians during the Ottoman Empire as “genocide”. Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met David Satterfield on Saturday evening to express Ankara’s strong condemnation. “The declaration has no legal basis in terms of international law and has hurt the Turkish people, opening a wound that is difficult to repair in our relations,” the ministry said. On Saturday, US President Joe Biden followed through on an election pledge to recognize the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Ottoman Armenians as genocide. The statement was carefully drafted to indicate that deportations, massacres and death marches took place in the Ottoman Empire. “We see this pain. We are affirming history. We are not doing this to blame but to make sure that what happened is never repeated,” he said. RELATED: President Biden becomes first US president to officially recognize Armenian genocide The White House proclamation immediately prompted condemnatory statements from Turkish officials, although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has yet to address the matter. The Turkish flag is hoisted to mark the 95th anniversary of Republic Day at Bowling Green Park in New York, the United States on October 29, 2018 (Photo by Atilgan Ozdil / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images) Turkey rejects the use of the word, saying both Turks and Armenians were killed in the fighting of World War I, and called for a joint history commission to investigate. For years, US presidents have avoided using “genocide” to describe what Armenians call Meds Yeghern, or the great crime. The announcement comes as Turkish-American relations suffer from a host of problems. The United States has sanctioned Turkish defense officials and kicked Turkey out of a fighter jet program after the NATO member bought the Russian-made S400 defense system. Ankara is frustrated with Washington’s support for Syrian Kurdish fighters linked to an insurgency Turkey has waged for decades. Turkey has also requested the extradition of Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric accused of orchestrating a bloody coup attempt against Erdogan’s government in 2016. Gulen lives in the United States and denies any involvement. RELATED: Armenian genocide: why recognition of Biden could ignite political tensions between the United States and Turkey Erdogan and Biden spoke on the phone Friday for the first time since the U.S. election. Ibrahim Kalin, the president’s spokesman, tweeted on Sunday: “President Erdogan opened the national archives of Turkey and called for a joint historical committee to investigate the events of 1915, which Armenia has never replied. It’s a shame that @POTUS ignored, among other things, this simple fact and took an irresponsible and unprincipled stand. “

