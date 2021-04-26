Xi witnesses the commissioning of 3 new warships





President emphasizes strategic importance of naval development President Xi Jinping witnessed the commissioning of three of the last People’s Liberation Army navy ships in Hainan Province on Saturday. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the commissioning ceremony at a naval base in Sanya and bestowed military flags and certificates of appointment on commanders. CNS Changzheng 18, CNS Dalian and CNS Hainan. After the ceremony, the president boarded the Changzheng 18, Dalian and Hainan, chatting with commanders and crew members and inspecting the equipment. The Changzheng 18 is a Type 09IV-A nuclear powered ballistic missile submarine, the Dalian is a Type 055 guided missile destroyer, and the Hainan is a Type 075 amphibious assault ship. The Type 09IV-A is believed to be an improved variant of the Type 09IV, which is the country’s second generation of the country’s nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine that replaced the older Type 09II. nuclear deterrent system. The Type 055 is the most powerful class of destroyers in the PLA Navy. With a displacement of over 12,000 tons, this class is equipped with new types of air defense, anti-missile and anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons. The Type 075 is the country’s first class amphibious assault ship. Chinese media reported that each Type 075 is about 250 meters long, about 30 meters wide, and moves nearly 40,000 tons. These ships can carry helicopters and amphibious combat vehicles to conduct amphibious operations. The combined displacement of vessels commissioned on Saturday is over 60,000 tonnes. Displacement is a major indicator of a navy’s strength and capability, as greater displacement means a larger fleet and stronger weapons carrying capacity. The last time Xi attended the commissioning ceremony of an PLA Navy ship was in December 2019, when the CNS Shandongthe Navy’s second aircraft carrier and the first such ship fully designed and built in the country were delivered to the navy at a base in Sanya. As Commander-in-Chief, Xi has repeatedly stressed that a strong nation must be a nation that cares about the oceans, and that a modern and powerful navy is an important symbol of a high-level army. He also said the development of the navy was strategically important and crucial for national interests and security. [email protected] President Xi Jinping, who is also secretary general of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, presents the certificate of name of the Changzheng 18, a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, to its captain in a Sanya naval base, Hainan province, Sunday. LI GANG / XINHUA









