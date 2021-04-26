Deaths are underreported, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that the truth about the pandemic was withheld and deaths were underreported.

“Veil the truth. Deny the oxygen shortage. Underreported deaths. The Government of India (GOI) is doing everything … to save its false image,” he said on Twitter.

He shared the front page of the “New York Times” showing an image of the ongoing cremations and headlined, “As Covid ravages India, the real toll is underestimated.”

Rahul Gandhi previously alleged that “the system has failed” and that it is the party’s duty to provide assistance to fellow citizens suffering from the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

His comments came one day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his “ Mann ki Baat ” radio show, said the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had rocked the country and assured people that the Center was working with all its might to help the states.

“The system has failed, so it’s important to do Jan ki baat,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

“In this crisis, the country needs responsible citizens. I ask my colleagues in Congress to quit all political work – just provide all the help and ease the pain of our compatriots,” he added .

Chief Congressman Randeep Surjewala said “hiding data” and not sharing the total number of infections and deaths is doing the nation a disservice.

He said the data, no matter how serious, makes us aware and alert, and urged a “course correction.”

"The Modi government has messed up. If the Modi government has abandoned its people and abdicated its duty, please correct the course and let's work together," he told reporters.