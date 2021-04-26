Companies That Undermine American Values ​​Don’t Deserve GOP Support

What is good for General Motors is good for the country. It was a defining American adage in the last century, because it was true: American companies helped make our country the most prosperous in the history of the world. But with the profits came the duty of business to take care of the strength of the nation and its citizens.

This market failed. Many American corporations feel no obligation to act in the best interests of our country.

Historically, American businesses have played a vital role in building prosperous communities, stable families, and a strong nation. American businesses have made a comfortable lifestyle available to millions of working and middle class Americans.

In order to help our companies fulfill their patriotic role, the GOP has notably adopted pro-business policies. We have kept tax rates low, cut red tape where necessary, and limited the reach of unions. But somewhere along the line, companies have started to prioritize short-term financial bargains and ruthless relocation.

American businesses have started to view these good jobs, families, communities, and even the nation as an afterthought. American workers from all walks of life have suffered. Corporate greed has destroyed an entire way of life.

Then a culture change followed. It has become fashionable for executives to think of themselves as citizens of the world. Love of the country, free speech, and traditional faith and other core American ideals have become outdated.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2013 reportedly asked Xi Jinping to name his unborn child (Xi declined), and his tech giant would soon embrace Chinese strongman values ​​of free speech.

Today, American companies regularly use their power to humiliate politicians if they dare to uphold traditional values.

Multinational companies threaten to boycott pro-life legislation. Cowardly sports leagues pull events from states that dare to pass legislation they don’t like. Companies like Delta Parrot have stirred talking points, even as they cut deals with China, lending legitimacy and funding to Beijing as it commits genocide in Xinjiang.

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing, China, March 10, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins / File Photo

These hypocrites want to play both ways: abandon whatever makes America the most business-friendly country in the world, while moving good jobs out of our nation and waging a merciless war on traditional values.

And so far they have been successful. Getting into bed with the Chinese Communist Party has opened up huge new markets. Outsourcing of jobs has resulted in significant savings. Bending a knee to awaken progressive insanity has made CEOs more popular than ever in elite circles.

But more and more, the bill is coming due. More and more politicians are realizing what I understand: As our business leaders care less and less about the strength of our nation, the policy advice they give to lawmakers becomes less and less meaningful for our country. .

Lowering corporate taxes, and especially investment taxes, makes sense if American businesses are to invest in American industry. But if they instead prioritize offshoring or simply return windfall profits to shareholders, then policymakers will start to be more careful about how we structure tax cuts.

Employer-friendly labor laws make sense in a world where business leaders feel obligated to their fellow citizens and workers. But the logic of resisting union representation on behalf of company management collapses if an American worker is no different from the company than any other input.

And taking aggressive positions on awakened cultural issues that tear our national fabric apart may seem like an easy way to avoid militant boycotts. But those of us charged with maintaining America’s strength recognize that these positions are the greatest threat to our long-term viability.

No decision-maker would allow a company to dump toxic waste into a river upstream from a thriving city he is charged with governing. Yet American companies are eagerly dumping toxic and awakened nonsense into our culture, and they only get more destructive over time. These campaigns will be greeted with the same force that any other polluter would expect.

Our nation needs a thriving private economy. And patriotic business leadership has historically supported the American dream. But lawmakers who sleep too long at the wheel, especially within my own party, need to wake up. The laws of the Americas should keep our national societies firmly ordered to our national common good.

The work of rebuilding and rebalancing the relationship between our nation and its big business begins today.

Marco Rubio represents Florida in the US Senate.