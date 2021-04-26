Letter from Athens: Greece-Turkey relations come to this: Oh yes? Yes! | opinions, columnists

After Turkish President / Sultan Recep Tayyip Erdogan emasculated European Council President Charles ‘Toady’ Michel and humiliated European Commission President Ursula von der ‘ehm?’ Leyen – making them crawl to Ankara to witness his provocations – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias went to know about it.

First, he shouldn’t have gone to Turkey, of course because it violates the Tony Soprano Fight Club’s first rule: bring in the other guy and make him stand.

This is what Erdogan did to von der Leyen, who stealthily returned to Brussels when the non-gentleman Michel had not offered him a chair for him, missing the opportunity to insult Erdogan, although it would have could see him accused of insulting Erdogan.

Michel and von der Leyen went there to plead with Erdogan not to behave like a tyrant before intimidating them as cameras whirled, with Greece complicit in the EU backing sanctions for Turkey’s plans to chase energy off the Greek islands.

This happened when Prime Minister Kyriakos “ Blue Blood ” Mitsotakis walked away from calls for sanctions in favor of diplomacy with Turkey that have failed since 1453 and will be until at least 2,453, or each. once Erdogan leaves office, whichever comes first.

It didn’t look good for Dendias when he got there to meet Erdogan and there was only one chair and it wasn’t for the guy from Greece the Turkish president delivering another message to another subordinate.

It was an unlikely mission for him after Erdogan dispatched the best flunkies in the EU, with Dendias not being head of state and trying to gauge what the volatile Turkish leader would do. But the Greek minister packed his political viagra and received marching orders from Mitsotakis, who did not want to be overwhelmed.

In what looked like Sominex’s usual press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the type of event where no one puts a glove on anyone – by design – Dendias took off his and is swaying out – by design.

Something had to give, of course, as Greece turned the other cheek more than a Christian in a gladiatorial film and Turkey has long violated Greek airspace and waters while NATO, the alliance defense to which both belong, did nothing.

While Erdogan was already indicating that he would go ahead with plans to approach or enter Greek waters to find oil and gas and expand his doctrine of the “ blue homeland ” claiming the seas between Turkey and the rest of the world, Greece finally had to react.

Dendias and Cavusoglu traded the usual banter on diplomacy, dialogue and subtleties that mean nothing until the Greek minister warned that Turkey would face EU sanctions if the violations and plans to drill for energy continued.

Turkey won’t, of course, and Erdogan knows it and Cavusoglu knows it and Dendias and Mitsotakis know it, but they all had to pretend that neither of them knew anything and were surprised by what was an event. so orchestrated that you must have wondered if the late Bob Fosse directed it.

This is all for the show and he should be called Phony Baloney because all Erdogan has to do to get his way is nominate 4.4 million refugees in Turkey who have gone there fleeing war, conflict and economic hardships in their home countries and have put them on rubber dinghies to Greek Islands to get what he wants.

He has the implicit support of the real EU president, German Chancellor Angela “ Iron Lady ” Merkel, but she wants to protect German arms sales to Turkey and has to worry about the 2.774 million people of Turkish origin living in Germany, so it has little weight.

She didn’t say anything when Erdogan misogynized von der Leyen – who had been the German Defense Minister – so she’s not about to help Mitsotakis or Greece try to lock up the volatile Erdogan, who is used to dictatorship, not democracy.

Turkey has been trying to join the EU since 2005 and has backed down on those hopes by purging civil society, courts, schools and the military and jailing dozens of journalists, which appears to be anathema to the bloc’s alleged principles. , but this is not the case. .

Erdogan had pulled an energy research vessel and warships from near the Greek island of Kastellorizo ​​in an attempt to convince Greece and the EU to drop the sanctions negotiations, which worked, but Mitsotakis seems to have seen through the ruse, too late yet.

This is why Dendias was told to act as US Ambassador Adlai Stevenson to the United Nations during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. It was at this point that Stevenson formed a pair and demanded a response. from the Soviet Ambassador on Russian missiles on Cuba.

Stevenson didn’t like confrontations, but it was a hit ’em-in-the face with a 2×4 moment and he said, “I’m willing to wait for an answer until hell is over.” freezes. “

This prompted President Kennedy, watching TV, to say, “I didn’t know Adlai had that in him.”

Dendias didn’t go that far and later Greece played well and fell back on diplomacy which will fail, but it was certainly good to see the normally reserved Dendias say:

“If Turkey continues to violate our sovereign rights, the sanctions, the measures that are on the table, will be put back on the agenda.”

Now we’ll just have to wait for Hell to freeze.