Germany, EU, US pledge to help India amid deadly COVID wave | News | DW





German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday her government was preparing emergency aid for India as the country grapples with a devastating spike in coronavirus infections. India on Sunday recorded a new daily record of 349,691 coronavirus cases and 2,767 deaths, the worst toll since the start of the pandemic. “To the Indian people, I would like to express my sympathy for the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again caused in your communities,” Merkel said in a message shared on Twitter by her spokesperson Steffen Seibert. “The fight against the pandemic is our common fight. Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a support mission.” The German Defense Ministry said it was evaluating the possibility of providing a mobile oxygen generator and other medical equipment. EU, US and UK pledge to provide immediate assistance The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed her alarm at the situation in India. “The EU is pooling its resources to respond quickly to India’s request for assistance,” von der Leyen said on Twitter. “We are in full solidarity with the Indian people!” The United States will “immediately” send supplies of raw materials needed to manufacture vaccines, as well as therapeutics, tests, ventilators and protective equipment to India, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. “The United States has identified specific raw material sources urgently needed for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine which will be immediately made available for India,” he said. US President Joe Biden said on Twitter that “just as India sent aid to the United States when our hospitals were under pressure at the start of the pandemic, we are determined to help India when needed. “. India called for a temporary waiver on vaccine patents to allow more countries to make vaccines and speed up their deployment. India’s longtime rival Pakistan has also offered to deliver medical supplies following the recent thaw in relations between nuclear-weapon neighbors. “In solidarity with the Indian people following the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide humanitarian aid to India, including ventilators,” the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in a statement. The UK, meanwhile, said it was sending more than 600 medical equipment to India, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators. France said it plans to support India with oxygen capacity in the coming days, while Russia has also pledged to help India by sending medical supplies. View of DW from New Delhi DW’s New Delhi bureau chief Amrita Cheema called the situation in the Indian capital “very critical” and said “time is running out”. According to Cheema, the local government in Delhi believes that the only way to curb infections is “to impose strict measures to prevent people-to-people contact”, which it considers “the only weapon to stem the flow”. The Delhi government urgently needs 700 tons of liquid oxygen, Cheema told DW, adding that he had called on the national government as well as other state governments to send in oxygen supplies. “There is an oxygen emergency here,” she said. The Indian government has deployed military planes and trains to deliver oxygen to New Delhi and waived customs on importing oxygen and medical supplies. He also mobilized his armed forces to send more oxygen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the government was fighting with all its might. “Our spirits were on top after successfully dealing with the first wave,” Modi said in a radio address. “But this storm shook the nation.” Modi had declared his victory over the coronavirus in January. Critics criticized his government for allowing large religious and political gatherings to take place and for failing to plan the devastating wave the country is now facing. India hosts Kumbh Mela Hindu festival despite COVID-19 fears Crowds gather despite pandemic The Maha Kumbh Mela, considered the largest Hindu gathering in the world, takes place in a 12-year cycle, at four pilgrimage sites in India. This year the festival takes place in the holy city of Haridwar. The festival, classified as intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, welcomes tens of thousands of people under normal circumstances.

India hosts Kumbh Mela Hindu festival despite COVID-19 fears A morning dip in the Ganges The cold morning weather does not seem to prevent Hindu worshipers from bathing in the Ganges at Har Ki Pauri, an iconic Haridwar ghat. Some experts had asked the government to reconsider holding the event, fearing it could create a hotspot of infection. However, the authorities decided to continue the festival, after establishing new rules and restrictions.

India hosts Kumbh Mela Hindu festival despite COVID-19 fears A negative coronavirus test result is a must Visitors must register before attending the festival and submit RT-PCR test results which show they are COVID-19 negative. The elderly, children and pregnant women are discouraged from attending the event. “We have set up rapid antigen testing centers at every entry, and we will test those who arrive,” Uttarakhand state official Gopal Singh Chauhan told DW.

India hosts Kumbh Mela Hindu festival despite COVID-19 fears Little confidence in the testing process Several pilgrims told DW that they had little confidence in the testing process, but chose to attend despite the risk of infection. “Yes, it is a risk to attend the Kumbh Mela, but you could catch the infection anywhere … Everything else has already opened, so why shouldn’t this event take place? “We’re just here for positive vibes,” Shalini Soni, a pilgrim from Delhi, told DW.

India hosts Kumbh Mela Hindu festival despite COVID-19 fears First auspicious swimming date of the festival Authorities said they would only apply certain restrictions on days considered suitable for swimming in the Ganges, on days when most worshipers are expected. There are four auspicious bathing dates, or “Shahi Snan” throughout the festival. The first Shahi Snan took place on March 11.

India hosts Kumbh Mela Hindu festival despite COVID-19 fears Sacred bath According to Hindu tradition, bathing in the Ganges washes away sins and frees them from the cycle of life and death. The Khumbh Mela started on January 14 and will run until April 27.

India hosts Kumbh Mela Hindu festival despite COVID-19 fears Visitors say regulations have not been enforced Online registrations were largely unverified and many participants said the process was unclear. Some reported technical issues while registering on the government website, while others said the mandate to present a negative RT-PCR test was not being enforced.

India hosts Kumbh Mela Hindu festival despite COVID-19 fears Asking “ to be released from the coronavirus ” “I think more people will come forward after hearing that the rule for RT-PCR testing is not followed,” Pandit Mohit Dubey, a Hindu priest, told DW. “People usually come to pray for their health, their families, their children, their businesses or their progress in work. This time many people are asking the Ganges river to free them from the coronavirus disease,” he said. declared. Author: Tanika Godbole

What is the situation right now? The 349,691 coronavirus cases reported in India on Sunday mark a new world record in one day. The country has more than 16.9 million infections in total, behind only the United States. In addition to the country’s health system reaching its breaking point, crematoriums and cemeteries were inundated with corpses. Delhi, the hardest-hit city in the country, extended its lockdown for a week on Sunday as hospitals grappled with a shortage of beds and oxygen supplies. “We have decided to extend the lockdown for a week … The ravages of the crown[virus] continues and there is no respite. Everyone is in favor of extending the lockdown, ”Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a video statement. Some 192,311 people have died from the coronavirus in India so far, although experts say the toll is likely a huge undercount. Suspected cases are usually not included, and many deaths have been attributed to underlying conditions. mvb, dj, fb / mm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)







