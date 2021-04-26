Kabinda Papua Shot Dead, President Jokowi urged to take decisive action on KKB





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The head of the Papua Regional Intelligence Agency (Kabinda), Brigadier General Putu IGP Dani NK died in a shootout with an armed criminal group (KKB) in the village of Dambet, Beoga district, Puncak regency, in Papua. For this incident, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was asked to take a firm stand against the KKB. “The death of the head of the Papua Regional Intelligence Agency (Kabinda), TNI Brigadier General Gusti Putu Danny Nugraha, because he was shot dead by the Armed Criminal Group (KKB) is a very serious matter and should be dealt with firmly and quickly by the president. Joko Widodo, ”said a member of Commission I of the DPR. RI Syaifullah Tamliha, to reporters, Monday (4/26/2021). Also read: The figure of Brigadier General Gusti Putu Danny Nugraha: Not even a year of service in Papua was shot by KKB Tamliha could not imagine, a one star general and BIN officers could be killed by the KKB. Even though it was dangerous intelligence work with the risk of being killed. He hopes that the head of the BIN, the head of the TNI and the chief of defense and police security will have to work together and coordinate to assess the special operations carried out so far. Also read: Kabinda Papua Shot, Chairman of Commission 1 DPR RI supports BIN with TNI-Polri to eradicate KKB in Papua “The TNI commander and the police chief must also show a serious response and decisive action against the KKB,” he said. Previously reported, Deputy VII BIN Wawan Hari Purwanto confirmed the news of the death of Papua Regional BIN Chief Brigadier General I Gusti Putu Danny on Sunday (4/25/2021) yesterday. Wawan said Danny died in a shooting incident following the blockade and attack on Danny’s group by the Papua Separatist and Terrorist Group (KST). Also read: Head of BIN Papua, Brigadier General Gusti Putu Danny Nugraha shot down by the death of KKB, that’s his life << Passed away as national hero, Kabinda Papua, TNI I Brigadier General Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha during an exchange of fire with the Papua Separatist and Terrorist Group (KST) on Sunday, April 25, 2021 in the Dambet village, Beoga district, Puncak Regency, ”Henry told Tribunnews.com on Monday (4/26/2021). Wawan explained that the incident started when the patrol of the BIN task force and the TNI / POLRI task force visited the village of Dambet. At around 3:50 p.m. WIT, Wawan said, the BIN task force and TNI / Polri task force were stranded by the Papua Separatist and Terrorist Group (KST), resulting in a shootout around the village of the Dambet Church, Beoga District, Puncak Regency. “Following this exchange of fire, Kabinda Papua was shot and died a hero at the scene,” said Wawan Read the fall of the head of the BIN Papua By KKSB







