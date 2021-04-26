Commitment to climate action must be truly honored

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the leaders’ climate summit on Thursday. He put forward the idea of ​​fostering a community of life for man and nature. Xi said China will strive to cap its carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and push hard to meet its targets. The commitments made by China are exceptional among developing countries, which is of paramount importance for the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

US President Joe Biden has pledged to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels by 2030, a new target higher than emission reductions promised by the Obama administration. It is certainly a welcome decision.

Turning around the attitude of the Trump administrations, which withdrew from the Paris agreement, the Biden administration has claimed in a high profile way to promote the reduction of global carbon dioxide emissions. This is a good thing. However, the US president called on world leaders to dramatically speed up their own plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We believe that it is the developed countries that should answer the call. They have the conditions and also the obligation as the parties that have contributed to the most CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. Developing countries still face the fundamental task of raising people’s living standards through greater industrialization, which must be balanced with the goal of climate action.

Therefore, developed countries must understand that countries must have common but differentiated responsibilities for reducing emissions. The important thing is that all countries do their best, keep moving forward without backing down and never give up on the commitments they have made. China has included its peak schedule for carbon dioxide emissions and achieving cardboard neutrality in its national plan. It became a practical plan of action.

The American goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, announced by Biden, is eye-catching. The challenge the United States faces today is how to transform this goal into a consensus between the Democratic and Republican parties, which will allow it to withstand the test of future changes of government.

The international community must not have overcome the shadow of the Trump administrations’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. The Biden administration must work with Congress to find measures and arrangements to ensure that the United States’ emissions reduction target is systematically implemented and is never abandoned again. Only then can Washington truly encourage other countries and generate a driving force.

Developed countries have an advantage in emission reduction technologies. Once emissions reduction is accelerated, the expansion of the new industry will generate huge interest. However, the ultimate goal of reducing emissions is the common well-being of mankind. The United States must not only lead by example in accelerating emissions reductions, but also take the lead in technology transfer to help developing countries. He should not view subsequent climate actions as a process of seeking profit in a different way: reaping the benefits of developing countries while reducing emissions.

China is the world’s largest developing country. Its industrialization has reached a certain level, which however remains behind in relation to developed countries. China is proactive in reducing greenhouse gas emissions with high societal consensus. Meanwhile, the country is also assuming the heavy task of improving the standard of living of the people. Many of China’s problems and efforts are typical. The United States and the West should listen carefully to China’s initiatives, which is of great importance to the world to jointly fight climate change in a harmonious manner.

Xi made a six-point proposal to build a community of life for man and nature: we must commit to harmony between man and nature, green development, systemic governance, an approach centered on people, multilateralism and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. This is how China is moving in accordance with the goals and objectives of the Paris Agreement. We hope that various countries, especially developed countries, can do the same as well. Different countries have different situations, but we all live on Earth. It will be our judicious choice to build a community with a shared future for humanity as well as a community of life for man and nature. Global Times