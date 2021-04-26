Morning Briefing: Top Stories from The Straits Times April 26, Singapore News & Top Stories





Hello! Here are our best stories to start your Monday April 26th. Missing and sunk Indonesian submarine found cracked, officials say 53 crew members died President Joko Widodo earlier confirmed the discovery in the Bali Sea and sent his condolences to the families of the victims. READ MORE HERE Long queues outside Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Plaza amid strict crowd control measures Authorities had lifted weekend entry restrictions to shopping malls. READ MORE HERE Prime Minister Modi says India is rocked by coronavirus storm; Aid to the United States Indiare reported a record daily increase of 349,691 new infections, bringing its total to 16.96 million infections. READ MORE HERE More people in Singapore suffer from kidney failure, but at a somewhat later age In 2017, 1,999 people were diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease, equivalent to 504.1 per million population. READ MORE HERE ‘He was a natural leader’: S’pore professors recall captain of sunk Indonesian submarine Lieutenant-Colonel Heri Oktavian had completed a master’s program at RSIS. READ MORE HERE I was afraid of being rejected if I told people about my abuse A man in the Philippines talks about his experience of child abuse. READ MORE HERE Throat spray and hydroxychloroquine reduce risk of Covid-19 infection: S’pore study The study involved more than 3,000 healthy young migrant workers who were quarantined in the southern Tuas dormitory. READ MORE HERE 12 tips to help your child study effectively for mid-year exams Amidst the stress of preparing for exams, some parents may doubt: Does my child really know how to study? READ MORE HERE More and more companies are entering the novel food space Over the past two years, more than 15 alternative protein start-ups have moved to Singapore. READ MORE HERE Court says woman owns 73% of house she bought with married man The woman had bank records indicating that she had contributed 73%. READ MORE HERE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos