Senior politicians, religious and police raise issues of violence in open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson









A GROUP of high-level political, police and religious figures wrote an open letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging him to act in the wake of the recent loyalist violence. The signatories include four former Secretaries of State Peter Hain, Peter Mandelson, Paul Murphy and Shaun Woodward, as well as former PSNI Police Chief Hugh Orde and former Archbishop Robin Eames. In the letter, they say they are “extremely concerned” that loyalist violence and interface problems “are a consequence of the politics … of the failure of the people of Northern Ireland”. The group called on both Mr Johnson and Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to “urgently create space for local politics to take the lead.” Police came under sustained and violent attacks on both sides of a Belfast Peace Wall earlier this month following successive nights of violence. There were loyalist protests at the so-called Irish Sea border after Brexit, claiming the Northern Ireland protocol had undermined the region’s place in the UK. There is also anger over a decision not to prosecute Sinn Fin members for alleged coronavirus regulatory violations during a funeral last year. The protests – including street violence – were halted after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, but resumed last week. However, there were minor attacks on police in the Sandy Row area of ​​south Belfast on Friday and unrest was reported in Moygashel on Saturday following an unreported loyalist parade. The group warned that “nothing is more dangerous than a political vacuum” and urged government leaders to “listen and be seen to be listening, not intermittently, as has been the case, but continuously” . “We stress that the peace process did not end with the Belfast Agreement (Good Friday).” They said that while the violence is “unacceptable, the fact is that there are grievances, real and perceived, within the trade union community at large and which the UK government cannot ignore”. The authors added that: “The lesson of the last 50 years or more is that if there is no progress, things don’t stop: they fall. “It is the responsibility of the UK government to ensure that this does not happen because there is nothing more dangerous than a political vacuum.”

