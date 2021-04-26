Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide | New

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) President Joe Biden has officially recognized that the systematic murders and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces in the early 20th century were “genocide” using a term for the atrocities committed by his predecessors in the White House. avoided for decades for the sake of alienation from Turkey.

With this recognition, Biden followed through on a campaign pledge he made a year ago on Saturday, the annual Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day commemoration to recognize that the events of 1915-1923 were a deliberate effort to wipe out the Armenians.

While previous presidents have offered grim reflections on the dark moment in history via Remembrance Day proclamations, they have carefully avoided using the term genocide for fear that it would complicate relations with Turkey, an ally of Turkey. NATO and a major power in the Middle East.

But Biden campaigned on a promise to make human rights a central guide to his foreign policy. He argued during the campaign pledge last year that failure to label the atrocities against the Armenian people as genocide would pave the way for future mass atrocities. It is estimated that 2 million Armenians were deported and 1.5 million were killed in the events known as Metz Yeghern.

“The American people honor all of those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” Biden said in a statement. “We assert history. We don’t do it to blame but to make sure what happened never repeats itself.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu immediately criticized Biden’s statement.

“Words cannot change history or rewrite it,” he said in a tweet. “No one will teach us lessons about our history. Political expediency is the greatest betrayal of peace and justice. We totally reject this populist-based claim. # 1915Events”

During a phone call Friday, Biden informed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of his intention to release the statement, said a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss the private conversation publicly and spoke out. on condition of anonymity.

The US and Turkish governments, in separate statements following Biden and Erdogan’s call, made no mention of the US plan to recognize the Armenian genocide. But the White House said Biden told Erdogan he wanted to improve relations between the two countries and find “effective management of the disagreements.” The two also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels in June.

In Armenia on Saturday, people flocked to the hilltop compound in Yerevan, the capital, which commemorates the victims. Many have laid flowers around the Eternal Flame, creating a wall of flowers two meters high.

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts, speaking at the memorial before Biden issued his statement, said a US president using the term genocide “would set an example for the rest of the civilized world.”

Biden’s call with Erdogan was the first since he took office more than three months ago. The delay had become a worrying sign in Ankara; Erdogan had a good relationship with former President Donald Trump and was hoping for a reset despite past friction with Biden.

Erdogan reiterated his long-held claims that the United States supports Kurdish fighters in Syria who are affiliated with the Iraq-based Kurdistan Workers Party, known as the PKK. The PKK has been waging an insurgency against Turkey for more than three decades. In recent years, Turkey has launched military operations against PKK enclaves in Turkey and northern Iraq and against Syrian Kurdish fighters allied with the United States. The State Department designated the PKK as a terrorist organization but argued with Turkey over the group’s ties to the Syrian Kurds.

According to the Turkish government statement after the call, Erdogan also expressed concerns about the presence in the United States of cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused by Turkey of orchestrating a failed coup attempt in 2016. Gulen, who has lived in Pennsylvania since the late 1990s, denies any involvement in the coup.

Biden, during the campaign, drew the ire of Turkish officials after an interview with the New York Times in which he spoke of his support for Turkey’s opposition to “autocrat” Erdogan. In 2019, Biden accused Trump of betraying his American allies, following Trump’s decision to withdraw his troops from northern Syria, which paved the way for a Turkish military offensive against the Syrian Kurdish group. In 2014, while vice president, Biden apologized to Erdogan after suggesting in a speech that Turkey had helped facilitate the rise of the Islamic State group by allowing foreign fighters to cross the Turkish border. with Syria.

Armenian American lawmakers and activists pressured Biden to make the announcement of the genocide on or before Remembrance Day.

Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, praised Biden for keeping his promise.

“For Armenian Americans and all who believe in human rights and truth, today marks a historic milestone: President Biden defied Turkish threats and acknowledged the slaughter of 1.5 million Armenians for what it was the first genocide of the twentieth century, “Schiff said in a statement.

Salpi Ghazarian, director of the Institute of Armenian Studies at the University of Southern California, said recognition of the genocide would resonate beyond Armenia and underscore Biden’s seriousness in upholding human rights. man as a central tenet of its foreign policy.

“In the United States and outside the United States, the American commitment to fundamental human values ​​has been questioned for decades,” she said. “It is very important for the people of the world to continue to have hope and faith that America’s lofty values ​​are still valid and that we can in fact do more than one thing at once. We can actually have trade and other relationships with countries while stressing that a government cannot afford to assassinate its own citizens. “

___

Lee reported from Washington, Bilginsoy from Istanbul.

