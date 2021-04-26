Politics
For Chinese real estate developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen’s backyard
By Clare Jim
Chinese real estate developers have turned to the border districts of Hong Kong as residents of neighboring booming Shenzhen see parts of the former British colony as a prospect for more affordable long-term housing.
Development plans are seen by some as a turning point, with buyers of what was once considered Hong Kong’s cheaper industrial hinterland increasingly seeing the global financial center as Shenzhen’s “backyard”.
As Hong Kong’s real estate market remains hot, the city’s international economic prestige has come under pressure after protracted pro-democracy protests in 2019 and the enactment of new national security laws last year.
Shenzhen’s stature, on the other hand, continues to grow. During a visit last October, President Xi Jinping touted it as “a model city”, pointing to plans to increase foreign investment. (Full story)
In just a few decades, the sluggish backwater on China’s southern border has evolved into a tech hub of around 13 million people, towering over fish ponds and farmland in the less developed north of Hong Kong. Hundreds of thousands of people move there every year.
In major areas of Shenzhen, such as Nanshan, where tech giant Tencent 0700.HK is based, some housing prices have already exceeded those in northern Hong Kong, which is an hour or more from the expensive Central District. business.
“Our long-term vision is that Shenzhen will be the center and Hong Kong the outskirts,” said an executive of a Chinese developer who bought a once less attractive piece of land in the north, asking not to be named because it didn’t. was not allowed to speak to the media. .
“People who work in Shenzhen can choose to commute from Hong Kong, where house prices will be cheaper.”
Hong Kong Land Department records show that of the six northern residential plots auctioned since 2019, three were bought by Chinese developers.
In a separate private deal last year, China Evergrande Group 3333.HK bought 250,000 square feet in the border town of Yuen Long, Henderson Land 0012.HK in Hong Kong for $ 600 million.
Real estate agents told Reuters that the main Chinese developer is planning around 200 units in the region and expects most buyers to be mainlanders. He bought HK $ 10,000 per square foot and is looking to sell HK $ 20,000, which he hopes will attract residents of Shenzhen, an agent in contact with Evergrande said.
In the part of Shenzhen immediately across the border, prices are closer to HK $ 30,000 per square foot.
Evergrande is also selling 2,000 apartments in the Tuen Mun neighborhood – a 15-minute drive from Nanshan and near a beach – after completing a project on land purchased in Henderson Land for $ 833 million in 2018.
Shenzhen-based Kaisa Group 1638.HK won a package there for $ 451 million last year, while big developer China Vanke 2202.HK has already built more than 1,100 units.
Kaisa said the location, near the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, could benefit from closer integration between cities in the Greater Bay Area. Vanke’s Hong Kong unit said it was convenient to travel to Shenzhen and Macau, but added that northern Hong Kong was not his only focus.
Evergrande declined to comment.
“ ABNORMAL ” PRICES
According to real estate agent Midland, mainland China bought 40% more residential properties in Hong Kong in the first two months of 2021 than a year ago, fueled by optimism about the border reopening as the COVID-19 crisis abates.
The percentage of buyers of new homes in Hong Kong on the mainland hit a low in the second quarter of last year at 8.7% of transaction volumes and fell to 11% in the first quarter of this year.
More than 80% of their purchases in 2021 were valued at more than HK $ 50 million ($ 6.4 million), Midland said.
“Chinese developers are optimistic about the Hong Kong real estate market,” said Sammy Po, residential CEO of Midland HK. “The northern districts are one of the areas in which Chinese investors are buying.”
Tuen Mun and Yuen Long have seen numerous anti-government and anti-China protests in 2019. Protests are unlikely to resume, but tensions persist as some longtime residents believe wealthy newcomers are disrupting their way of life.
“Tuen Mun has higher prices for consumer goods than the city center, that’s abnormal,” said Wong, 50, who only gave his last name because of sensitivity.
(Additional reporting by Sharon Tam; Editing by Marius Zaharia and Sam Holmes)
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
