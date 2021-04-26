150 prominent citizens demand the withdrawal of the HEC ordinance (Amend)





ISLAMABAD: Some 150 prominent academics and civil society leaders wrote a strongly worded open letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan demanding the withdrawal of the HEC Amending Ordinance and the re-establishment of HEC as an independent national regulatory body.

The government had promulgated the 2021 (amendment) HEC ordinance on March 25, 2021, by which the mandate of the president was reduced from 4 to 2 years, the current president, Dr Tariq Banuri, was removed from his post and HEC has been placed under the Federal Ministry of Education.

Signatories to the letter include senior educators, vice-chancellors, journalists, former ambassadors, generals and other government officials, parliamentarians and human rights activists. They include names such as LUMS founder Syed Babar Ali, human rights activists Ms Hina Jilani, Harris Khalique and Karamat Ali, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr Qibla Ayaz, former VC, Prof. Qasim Jan and Prof. Adil Najam, Chairman of CNSW, Mrs. Khawar Mumtaz, Journalists Mr. Hussain Naqi and Mr. Ziauddin, Educators Shamsh Kassim Lakha, Mrs. Shahnaz Wazir Ali and Dr. Ayesha Razzaque, Chief of company Farooq Sumar and former Senators Javed Jabbar and Farhat Ullah Babar, among others.

Signatories have expressed serious concerns that major decisions affecting the lives of millions of students have been hastily and covertly taken by the federal government without consulting parliament, the Common Interests Council (ICC) or the Higher Education Commission. They are statutory bodies with a real interest in the issue.

The relegation of the status of HECs from an independent national body, with representation from all provinces, to a subordinate entity of the federal government, will have implications for interprovincial relations as well as the autonomy of higher education institutions.

Signatories questioned the logic behind reducing the president’s term to two years, saying there was no evidence that shorter terms would improve the quality of higher education. They also said dismantling the statutory protection given to presidents’ tenure would render similar commitments from governments worthless, and that this will create serious governance problems. The letter points out that the outgoing president of HEC, Dr Tariq Banuri, is a Harvard-trained economist who was appointed on the recommendation of an independent selection committee, composed only of non-participating professionals along partisan political lines. Since his appointment, he had launched a series of reforms aimed at increasing transparency, accountability and quality engagement in the higher education system. The impeachment of the president halfway through his term will derail this agenda.

The letter calls for the HEC (amendment) ordinance to be repealed, for the president to be reinstated, and for the university’s funding to be restored to the levels required to make the necessary improvements in the quality of teaching and teaching. research in the country.

