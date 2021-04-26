When Jokowi is still literate, can the president’s assistants sleep?







The history of AKP Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah. © 2021 Merdeka.com/Youtube Chat channel Merdeka.com – AKP figure Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah has so far attracted public attention. Syarif Muhammad is Deputy Assistant to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). As a deputy adjutant, Syarif certainly has a lot of experience in accompanying Jokowi. In a video broadcast, Syarif was asked about the principle of the sleep of the deputy assistant to the president. Syarif’s response can certainly respond to the public’s curiosity about the principle of the president’s deputy assistant sleep. So what is the principle of sleep? Here is the full review. President’s Assistant Sleep Assistant Principles © 2021 Merdeka.com/Youtube Chat channel Report from the Youtube Chat Channel, AKP Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah revealed the principle of sleep in service to accompany President Joko Widodo. “Is the president sleeping, my brother? And Mas Syarif is sleeping or not?” asked the presenter. “What is certain is that the principle is that I sleep when the president sleeps. And I wake up, before the president wakes up. It is the principle”, replied Syarif Muhammad. “If the president slept four hours, yes automatically I will sleep less than four hours. If the president sleeps five hours, yes, of course, I will be less than five hours,” he added. Describe the experience of accompanying President Jokowi in Turkey © 2021 Merdeka.com/Youtube Chat channel In the show, Syarif Muhammad also shared his experience accompanying President Jokowi in Turkey. “At least how many hours, mas (sleep)?” asked the presenter. “We were in the past, I remember when I went abroad if I am not mistaken in Turkey. So usually the father is usually the one whose name is abroad who does not want to stay long. abroad, if you don’t, ”replied Syarif Muhammad. “You come straight to the meeting. If you can go home that day, you will go home. So you went to Turkey at that time, you were only given a few hours, okay, the The meeting was immediately over. I’m not mistaken, it was the High Level Conference of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), “he continued. “By then the journey may have taken a long time since Jakarta in Turkey, yes rely on this plane. Because of your calculation, maybe yes, it is my feeling, yes, I will take a break when I arrive in Indonesia ”, he concluded. Internet user comments Seeing the video, netizens also made various comments. Like the following Internet users. “The best,” Pradipta Adikara wrote. “Handsome, young, well-behaved, mas syarif, hehee,” continued Wahyudaniati dani. “The best,” Seada added. Video Stories of President’s Deputy Adjutant Joko Widodo AKP Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah Here is the video. [add] Read more: Principles of the President’s Assistant Sleep Assistant …







