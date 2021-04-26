Kamala Harris says Trump ‘pulled’ from immigration progress, US must ‘rebuild’





Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday she would increasingly call on United Nations allies to help with the immigration crisis at the southern border of the United States, attributing some of today’s problems to the lack of continuity caused by former President Donald Trump.

Harris reiterated in a CNN interview on Sunday morning that the immigration crisis from the North Triangle countries of Central America will “not be resolved overnight.” She noted that if such a complex issue had been easy, “it would have been dealt with years ago”.

The vice president lambasted the Trump administration for putting all efforts to resolve the “fundamental problems” of the “stalled” border crisis. She said next month’s meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was part of a post-Trump collaboration to “rebuild”.

Harris has criticized Trump’s border wall efforts as a mere stopgap that fails to address the “extreme hunger and economic devastation” that brings Central American migrants to the border in the first place.

“We will increase the demands we make on our allies at the United Nations,” Harris told CNN’s Dana Bash. “This is the Western Hemisphere, we are a neighbor in the Western Hemisphere. We have the ability to get in if we are consistent. Part of the problem is that under the previous administration they pulled out. , basically, a lot of what had been the continuum of work, and it basically stopped. “

“We have to rebuild it,” Harris said, stressing that the border crisis needs continuity, even amid broad partisan American divisions. “It has to be a function of an American priority, not just a function of whoever sits in this chair.”

The United States must “institutionalize and internationalize” humanitarian and migration issues with American allies, she said. “It has to be a US priority … but we are a neighbor in the Western Hemisphere.”

Harris said she was working with U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to bring in international resources to help resolve the issues.

Harris sought to humanize the families and children who made the dangerous journey to the southern border of the United States by noting that “most people don’t want to leave home.” She pointed out that droughts and the inability of migrant families to “meet basic necessities of life such as feeding children” are at the root of the border influx.

“If parents and kids literally can’t eat, can’t have the essentials that people need to live, then of course they’re going to run away and that’s what we’re seeing,” Harris added.

“We’re making progress, but it won’t be proven overnight,” said Harris, describing how she continues the work Biden did during his tenure as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

Newsweek reached out to Harris’ offices as well as Mexican diplomatic officials in Washington for further remarks on Sunday morning.

US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) is sworn in Linda Thomas-Greenfield (2nd L) as US Ambassador to the United Nations, alongside her husband Lafayette Greenfield (2nd R), and their son, Lafayette Greenfield II, during the Vice President’s Office ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office building in Washington, DC, February 24, 2021. SAUL LOEB / Contributor / Getty Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos